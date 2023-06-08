Store bullocks selling to £1300 for a 530kg Limousin at Lisnaskea Mart

This week store bullocks sold to £1300 for a 530kg Limousin (£245) with a 485kg Limousin to £1230 (£254) a 320kg Simmental sold to £920 (£288) and a 190kg Shorthorn made £560 (£295).

Weanling heifers sold to £1160 for a 460kg Limousin (£261).

Aged incalf cows sold to £1080.

Livestock Markets

Sample prices

Store and weanling males

Newtownbutler producer 530kg Limousin to £1300 (£245) 485kg Limousin to £1230 (£254) 430kg Limousin to £1180 (£274) 445kg Limousin to £1160 (£261) and 400kg Limousin to £1070 (£267) Bellanaleck producer 320kg Simmental to £920 (£288) and 360kg Simmental to £875. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Shorthorn to £660, 305kg Shorthorn to £630 and 190kg Shorthorn to £560 (£295).

Store and weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 460kg Limousin to £1160 (£261) Derrylin producer 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £950. Bellanaleck producer 330kg Simmental to £730, 320kg Simmental to £705 and 280kg Simmental to £580.

Suckler outfits

Magheraveely producer sold two aged incalf cows to a Limousin bull at £1080 for Limousin cow and £1000 for Aberdeen Angus cow.