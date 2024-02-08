Store bullocks selling to £1490 for a 490kg Aberdeen Angus at Lisnaskea Mart
This week store bullocks sold to £1490 for a 490kg Aberdeen Angus (£304) with a 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £1480 (£279).
Weanling males sold to £1320 for a 430kg Charolais (£307) with a 390kg Limousin to £1290 (£331) and a 360kg Charolais sold to £1210 (3336).
Lightweight males sold to £1080 for a 320kg Charolais (£338) with a 270kg Charolais to £890 (£330) and selling to a high of £410 per 100kg for a 195kg Limousin to £800 with a 225kg Charolais to £880 (£391).
Store and weanling heifers sold to £1490 for a 610kg Aberdeen Angus (£244) with a 525kg Aberdeen Angus to £1470 (£242).
Lightweight heifers sold to £1070 for a 345kg Charolais (£310) £1040 for a 340kg Charolais (£306) with a 290kg Charolais to £970 (£334) to a high of £366 per 100kg for a 235kg Limousin to £860 with a 245kg Charolais to £840 (£343) and a 190kg Charolais to £650 (£342).
Leading prices as follows
Store and weanling steers and bulls
Newtownbutler producer 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1490 (£304) 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £1480 (£279) and 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1300 (£274) Lisnaskea producer 430kg Charolais to £1320 (£307) 355kg Charolais to £1160 (£327) 395kg Belgian Blue to £1150 (£271) 340kg Charolais to £1090 (£321) 320kg Charolais to £1080 (£338) and 410kg Belgian Blue to £1030. Newtownbutler producer 420kg Charolais to £1300 (£310) 360kg Charolais to £1210 (£336) and 305kg Charolais to £900 (£295) Lisnaskea producer 390kg Limousin to £1290 (£331) 340kg Limousin to £1110 (£326) and 320kg Limousin to £850. Lisnaskea producer 445kg Limousin to £1280 (£288) and 340kg Charolais to £1190 (£350) Newtownbutler producer 380kg Charolais to £1270 (£334) and 400kg Charolais to £1200 (£300) Newtownbutler producer 380kg Charolais to 31260 (3331) Bellanaleck producer 370kg Simmental to £1160 (£314) 385kg Simmental to £1110 (£288) 395kg Simmental to £1100, 330kg Simmental to £980 (£297) 335kg Simmental to £950 (£284) 300kg Simmental to £900 (£300) and 345kg Simmental to £890. Brookeborough producer 320kg Charolais to £1110 (£347) 280kg Charolais to £1020 (£364) 300kg Charolais to £980 (£327) 300kg Charolais to £960 (£320) and 255kg Charolais to £750 (£294) Fivemiletown producer 325kg Limousin to £1080 (£332) and 330kg Limousin to £1040 (£315) Newtownbutler producer 315kg Aberdeen Angus to £950 (£302) and 305kg Aberdeen Angus to £830. Lisnaskea producer 260kg Charolais to £900 (£346) 270kg Charolais to £890 (£330) and 230kg Charolais to £810 (£352) Maguiresbridge producer 305kg Simmental to £880. Rosslea producer 260kg Limousin to £880 (£338) and 245kg Charolais to £780 (£318) Lisnaskea producer 225kg Charolais to £880 (£391) 250kg British White to £720 (£288) 200kg Limousin to £710 (£355) 215kg Limousin to £700 (£326) 215kg Charolais to £650 (£302) and 185kg Limousin to £600 (£324) Newtownbutler producer 270kg Limousin to £840 (£311) and 195kg Limousin to £800 (£410) Letterbreen producer 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £790. Fivemiletown producer 240kg Limousin to £730 (£304) Brookeborough producer 215kg Limousin to £635.
Store and weanling heifers
Rosslea producer 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £1490 (£244) and 565kg Hereford to £1250 (£221) Newtownbutler producer 525kg Aberdeen Angus to £1270 (£242) Ballinamallard producer 345kg Charolais to £1070 (£310) 340kg Charolais to £1040 (£306) 365kg Charolais to £990 (£271) 350kg Charolais to £900 and 340kg Charolais to £900. Lisnaskea producer 460kg Simmental to £1050, 325kg Charolais to £890 and 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £820. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Charolais to £1020 (£283) and 355kg Charolais to £980 (£276) Rosslea producer 290kg Charolais to £970 (£334) 235kg Limousin to £860 (£366) and 230kg Charolais to £730 (£317) Fivemiletown producer 345kg Limousin to £960 and 300kg Limousin to £780. Newtownbutler producer 345kg Charolais to £930 and 355kg Charolais to £900. Lisnaskea producer 365kg Charolais to £900. Maguiresbridge producer 300kg Simmental to £880 (£293) Brookeborough producer 265kg Charolais to £860 (£325) and 245kg Charolais to £840 (£343) Newtownbutler producer 260kg Charolais to £830 (£319) Newtownbutler producer 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £820, 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £810 x 2 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £800, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £780, 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £760, and 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £750. Lisnaskea producer 220kg Charolais to £710 (£323) and 190kg Charolais to £650 (£342) and Brookeborough producer 225kg Limousin to £620.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a very strong demand from online and ringside competition.