Store bullocks selling to £1560 for a 570kg Charolais at Lisnaskea Mart

Lisnaskea producer 570kg Charolais to £1560 (£274) Lisnaskea producer 400kg Limousin to £1120 (£280) 340kg Limousin to £980 and 370kg Limousin to £865. Rosslea producer 340kg Charolais to £1090 (£321) Newtownbutler producer 320kg Limousin to £1060 (£331) 310kg Limousin to £1060 (£310) and 330kg Limousin to £805. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Limousin to £845. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Charolais to £800. Newtownbutler producer 235kg Charolais to £675 (£298) and 230kg Limousin to £620. Magheraveely producer 230kg Limousin to £695.(£302) and Newtownbutler producer 230kg Charolais to £675 (£293).

Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £970 and 260kg Charolais to £730. Maguiresbridge producer 400kg Belgian Blue to £900, 365kg Belgian Blue to £670, 355kg Belgian Blue to £670 and 330kg Belgian Blue to £600. Rosslea producer 360kg Charolais to £875, 325kg Shorthorn to £740, 370kg Charolais to £680 and 310kg Charolais to £650. Newtownbutler producer 410kg Limousin to £810, 325kg Charolais to £800, 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £730, 320kg Charolais to £720, 330kg Limousin to £690, 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £680, and 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £600. Rosslea producer 310kg Charolais to £810. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Charolais to £810, 335kg Charolais to £745, 290kg Limousin to £720, and 290kg Limousin to £675. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Charolais to £800. Newtownbutler producer 280kg Limousin to £750, 260kg Limousin to £740, 265kg Limousin to £735, 275kg Limousin to £730, 270kg Limousin to £710, and 270kg Limousin to £670. Magheraveely producer 290kg Limousin to £740 and 270kg Limousin to £680. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Charolais to £730 and 255kg Charolais to £615. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £725, 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £670 and 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £560. Newtownbutler producer 255kg Limousin to £675. Newtownbutler producer 240kg Charolais to £620 and 255kg Charolais to £500.