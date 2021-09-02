Store bullocks selling to £1690 at Lisahally
Top prices at Lisahally with store bullocks selling to £1690/760kg.
Store bulls selling to £1030/510kg, store heifers selling to £1560/680kg, suckler cows and calves selling to £1440 and fat cows selling to £1033.20/590kg and fat bulls selling to £1386/990kg.
Store bullocks
R Quigley £1690/760kg, £1600/690kg, £1580/690kg, £1580/680kg, £1570/690kg, £1560/700kg, J Sayers £1350/00kg, £1320/580kg, £1310/570kg, N Neely £1260/590kg, £1220/580kg, £1160/510kg, £1160/540kg, £1080/510kg, £1060/500kg, £1020/480kg, £1000/490kg, £980/470kg, P Cairns £1180/490kg, £1170/530kg, E McCullagh £1140/540kg, £1140/530kg, £1090/520kg, £1080/520kg, £1050/470kg, £1050/500kg, £1020/440kg, £990/470kg, £980/480kg, P Conway £1070/520kg, £1060/520kg and L McCartney £1020/540kg, £970/510kg.
Store bulls
E McLaughlin £1030/510kg and L Conn £830/410kg, £590/300kg.
Store heifers
G Logan £1560/680kg, £1510/670kg, £1460/670kg, £1460/680kg, £1360/640kg, £1350/560kg, £1260/580kg, £1160/500kg, £1140/490kg, £1140/570kg, P Cairns £1420/580kg, £1170/540kg, J Sayers £1380/660kg, £1220/560kg, £1120/570kg, £1100/550kg, F McAleer £1370/640kg, £1370/640kg, £1110/590kg, M Rodgers £1270/590kg, £1180/550kg, £1180/540kg, £1180/530kg, £1100/480kg, £1100/480kg, £1010/460kg and M Rutledge £1180/510kg, £1090/490kg, £1080/480kg, £1030/500kg, £1010/500kg, £1000/470kg, £1000/510kg, £970/480kg.
Suckler cows and calves
J Leitch £1440, £1160 and H Leeke £1390.
Fat cows
I Conway £1033.20/630kg, H Snodgrass £810/810kg, £686/700kg, £503.20/680kg, T Martin £799.10/610kg, £780/600kg, £737/550kg, £634.40/520kg, J Ballantine £665.60/640kg, £649/550kg and P McGlynn £531/590kg.