Store bullocks selling to £1790 at Lisahally Mart

Store bulls selling to £900/390kg, store heifers selling to £1370/590kg, suckler cows and calves selling to £1500, fat cows selling to £1474.20/910kg and fat fat bulls selling to £1390/600kg.

Store bullocks

A Buchannan £1790/740kg, £1720/750kg, £1710/700kg, H Colhoun £1350/620kg, £1270/570kg, D Hawthorn £1320/630kg, K Cunningham £1310/650kg, £1170/600kg, R Blackburn £1290/600kg, £1230/550kg, £1080/520kg, J Patton £1280/590kg, £1150/540kg, £1070/510kg, R Snodgrass £1230/550kg, £1180/510kg, £1170/510kg, £1150/490kg, £1070/500kg, J Blair £1200/630kg, £1170/560kg, R Wallace £1160/560kg, £1070/430kg, M Gormley £1150/570kg, £1080/490kg, £1060/480kg, £1040/530kg, J Blair £1140/560kg, R Smyth £1100/450kg, Camnish Farms £1070/560kg, D Devine £1060/390kg, K Buchannan £1050/520kg and D Hawthorne £1030/560kg.

Store bulls

R Wallace £900/390kg.

Store heifers

E Christie £1370/590kg, £1300/600kg, £1170/560kg, £1060/560kg, Camnish Farms £1340/610kg, £1300/580kg, M Rutledge £1180/590kg, £1070/510kg, £1020/530kg, £1000/520kg, £970/510kg, £950/500kg, J Lowry £1070/550kg, £930/480kg, J Young £1060/530kg, £1030/540kg, £990/530kg, £980/510kg, £980/520kg, £980/500kg, £950/530kg, £940/510kg, £910/460kg, W McNeill £1030/520kg, £990/550kg, £990/500kg, £960/510kg, G Christie £1030/460kg, £990/440kg, £940/470kg, J McConnellogue £950/490kg, £910/520kg and K Buchannan £940/430kg, £890/390kg, £890/390kg.

Suckler cows and calves

R Smyth £1500, £1280, Camnish Farms £1340, £920 and M Rutledge £920.

Fat cows

H Deery £1474.20/910kg, £1402.80/840kg, £1377/810kg, £1136/710kg, £878.40/610kg, R Deery £1358.50/650kg, £1104/690kg, D O’Neill £940.50/570kg, £678.60/580kg, M McShane £936/720kg, £660.80/590kg, M Rodgers £934.40/640kg, £921.60/640kg, £838.50/650kg, D Moore £891.10/670kg, £759.80/580kg, H Dixon £661.20/570kg, R Black £640.50/610kg and R Killen £585.60/610kg, £548.80/490kg.

Fat bulls

W Young £1390/600kg, £1110/560kg, £1040/550kg and R Rutledge £1390/600kg, £1320/580kg, £1210/600kg, £1190/550kg.

Magnificent trade at Lisahally with fat lambs selling to £109/27kg, store lambs selling to £77, fat ewes selling to £139, fat rams selling to £90 and breeding hoggets selling to £215.

Fat lambs

H O’Connor £109/27kg, £103/27kg, £101/24kg, D McClelland £105.50/24kg, A Olphert £104/24kg, W McLenaghan £103/24kg, M McCullagh £102/24kg, K Walsh £101/23kg, C Boyle £100.50/24kg, R McBeth £100.50/23kg, D Smyth £99/23kg, £99/23kg, A Fleming £99/23kg, A Olphert £99/23kg, W McDevitt £98.50/23kg, P O’Neill £98.50/23kg, R Black £98.50/23kg, £96.50/22kg, J McCormack £98.50/23kg, £97/22kg, S Caskie £98/23kg, J Blair £97.50/24kg, R Wilson £97.50/23kg, £96/22kg, R Hylands £97/22kg, Kelly Farms £97/22kg, H Dixon £96.50/22kg, C George £96.50/22kg, S O’Neill £96.50/22kg, A Moore £96/22kg, £93.50/21kg, A O’Kane £96/22kg, P O’Doherty £95/22kg, J Patton £95/22kg, O Allen £94/21kg, J McArdle £92/21kg, W Orr £91/21kg, R Campbell £89/19kg, J Sherrard £87/21kg, F Pearson £86/21kg, A Gibson £85.50/17kg and J Smyth £82/20kg.

Store lambs

A Gibson £77.

Fat ewes

W McLenaghan £139, J Dodds £127, D Devine £126, M Boyle £119, J O’Kane £106, J McCormack £105, D Devine £95, £87, J O’Kane £89, A Fleming £82, W Orr £80, A Carmichael £78, £59, Kelly Farms £74, J Watson £72, R Brolly £70, S Carmichael £65, J Dodds £64, R Campbell £63, K Walsh £61 and Kelly Farms £42.

Breeding hoggets