Store bullocks selling to £1860 for a 470kg Limousin at Lisnaskea Mart

A very sharp demand for a smaller entry at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales resulting in very high prices for a lot of quality stock on offer.

This week store bullocks sold to £1860 for a 470kg Limousin (£396).

Weanling males sold to £1630 for a 350kg Charolais (£466) with a 255kg Charolais to £1170 (£459) and selling to a high of £537 per 100kg for a 255kg Limousin to £1370.

Store heifers sold to £1690 for a 480kg Belgian Blue (£352) a 435kg Charolais sold to £1660 (£382).

Weanling heifers sold to £1540 for a 400kg Limousin (£385) a 285kg Charolais sold to £1470 (£459) with a 265kg Limousin to £1510 (£570) and a 210kg Limousin to £1050 (£500) and a 270kg Charolais to £1340 (£496)

Cows and calves sold to £1380 for Simmental cow with Shorthorn heifer calf.

Store and weanling males

Boho producer 470kg Limousin to £1860 (£396) 255kg Limousin to £1370 (£537) and 365kg Limousin to £1360 (£373) Coranny producer 420kg Limousin to £1810 (£431) Enniskillen producer 350kg Charolais to £1630 (£466) and a 310kg Charolais to £1300 (£419) Kinawley producer 370kg Charolais to £1540 (£416) and 365kg Simmental to £1340 (£367) Maguiresbridge producer 460kg Simmental to £1480 (£322) and 400kg Simmental to£1260 (£315) Magheraveely producer 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£337) Rosslea producer 330kg Limousin to £1350 (£409) and 215kg Limousin to £960 (£447) Tempo producer 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £1320 (£383) and 240kg Limousin to £1100 (£458) and Kinawley producer 255kg Charolais (£1170 (£459).

Store and weanling heifers

Fivemiletown producer 480kg Belgian Blue to £1690 (£352) 425kg Belgian Blue to £1500 (£353) and 430kg Belgian Blue to £1380 (£321) Tempo producer 435kg Charolais to £1660 (£382) 410kg Charolais to £1370 (£334) 270kg Charolais to £1340 (£496) 290kg Charolais to £1330 (£459) 320kg Charolais to £1290 (£403) 260kg Charolais to £1200 (£461)and 270kg Charolais to £1240 (£459) Magheraveely producer 400kg Limousin to £1540 (£385) Boho producer 265kg Limousin to £1510 (£570) and 210kg Limousin to £1050 (£500) Kinawley producer 320kg Charolais to £1470 (£459) 305kg Charolais to £1290 (£423) and 270kg Charolais to £1100 (£407) Newtownbutler producer 285kg Charolais to £1340 (£470) and 245kg Charolais to £1160 (£473) Tempo producer 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £1320 (£383) 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£369) 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £1170 (£344) and 240kg Limousin to £1100 (£458) and Newtownbutler producer 280kg Charolais to £1060 (£379).

Cows and calves sold to £1380 for Simmental cow with Shorthorn heifer calf for a Derrylin producer.

More stock required weekly to supply this growing demand from online and ringside competition.