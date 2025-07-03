Store bullocks selling to £2530 for a 644kg Charolais at Enniskillen Mart

The summer season sale started on a firm note at Enniskillen Mart.

Store bullocks sold to £2530 for a 644kg Charolais.

Light weights to 456ppk for a 390kg Aberdeen Angus at £1780.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Bellanaleck producer 378kg Aberdeen Angus at £1680, 390kg Limousin at £1780, 388kg Charolais at £1730, 414kg Hereford at £1470; Dungannon producer 576kg Limousin at £2200, 584kg Charolais at £2340, 574kg Charolais at £2290, 586kg Charolais at £2180, 576kg Charolais at £2350, 644kg Charolais at £2530, 570kg Charolais at £2250, 596kg Limousin at £2400; Lisbellaw producer 544kg Charolais at £2290; Coa producer 314kg Friesian at £860, 388kg Friesian at £1050; Derrylin producer 410kg Aberdeen Angus at £1670, 410kg Aberdeen Angus at £1470, 370kg Aberdeen Angus at £1390, 368kg Aberdeen Angus at £1590, 416kg Aberdeen Angus at £1530; Tempo producer 572kg Limousin at £2270; Derrygonnelly producer 456kg Hereford at £1400; Derrylin producer 610kg Limousin at £2300, 488kg Limousin at £1830, 596kg Charolais at £2270; Ballinamallard producer 400k Aberdeen Angus at £1760, 344kg Aberdeen Angus at £1350, 400kg Hereford at £1530 and Omagh producer 400kg Charolais at £1740.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £1000 to £2040 paid for a 433kg Charolais.

White heifers ranged from £900 to £2110 for a 355kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Ballinamallard producer 433kg Charolais steer at £2040, 408kg Charolais steer at £1990, 421kg Charolais steer at £1980, 392kg Charolais steer at £1940; Enniskillen producer 372kg Limousin steer at £1580, 351kg Limousin steer at £1690, 320kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1410, 425kg Limousin steer at £1750, 360kg Limousin steer at £1780; Monea producer 345kg Charolais steer at £1540, 276kg Charolais steer at £1330; Lisbellaw producer 450kg Limousin heifer at £1720, 428kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1710, 409kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1700, 314kg Aberdeen Angus seer at £1500; Kinawley producer 210kg Charolais heifer at £880, 222kg Charolais bull at £1050, 254kg Charolais heifer at £1060; Dromore producer 355kg Charolais heifer at £2110, 356kg Charolais heifer at £1940, 379kg Charolais heifer at £1950, 416kg Limousin heifer at £1810; Bellanaleck producer 380kg Charolais steer at £1690, 370kg Charolais steer at £1650, 363kg Charolais heifer at £1520, 425kg Limousin at £1690; Newtownbutler producer 410kg Limousin bull at £1660, 400kg Limousin bull at £1670, 296kg Limousin bull at £1370, 279kg Simmental at £1530, 352kg Charolais steer at £1730, 345kg Charolais steer at £1670, 354kg Charolais steer at £1720, 375kg Charolais steer at £1840, 341kg Limousin steer at £1700; Tempo producer 325kg Charolais heifer at £1370, 421kg Saler steer at £1670, 269kg Charolais heifer at £1150; Castlederg producer 355kg Limousin bull at £1780, 375kg Limousin bull at £1670; Trillick producer 311kg Limousin bull at £1560, 268kg Limousin bull at £1430, 329kg Limousin bull at £1500, 256kg Limousin heifer at £1240, 327kg Limousin bull at £1720; Derrylin producer 310kg Charolais bull at £1550, 385kg Charolais bull at £1700; Lisnaskea producer 325kg Belgian Blue bull at £1300, 323kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1400, 343kg Limousin bull at £1430; Irvinestown producer 331kg Charolais heifer at £1600, 287kg Charolais heifer at £1420, 194kg Charolais heifer at £990, 282kg Charolais heifer at £1300; Fivemiletown producer 304kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1000, 341kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1150, 314kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1130 and Belcoo producer 440kg Charolais heifer at £1970, 435kg Charolais steer at £1970, 411kg Charolais steer at £1800, 441kg Charolais steer at £1940, 388kg Charolais steer at £1660.

Heifers

Lisbellaw producer 604kg Charolais at £2280 378ppk, Limousin 590kg at £2260 383ppk and Tempo producer 534kg Charolais at £2000 374ppk.

Sucklers

Suckler cows sold to £3820 paid for a Charolais cow with Hereford Charolais bull calf at foot.

Ruling prices

Culkey producer Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £3820, Limousin cow with Charolais bull at £3000; Roscor producer Simmental cow with Charolais bull at £3360; Derrygonnelly producer Charolais cow due August to Limousin bull at £2620 and Irvinestown producer 2024 Limousin bull at £3700.

Fat cows

Derrylester producer Limousin 852kg at £2750 322ppk; Rosslea producer Limousin 652kg at £2390 367ppk; Irvinestown producer 710kg at £2180 307ppk; Florencecourt producer Aberdeen Angus 670kg at £2110 315ppk; Kinawley producer Friesian 786kg at £2060 262ppk and Tempo producer Shorthorn 618kg at £2060 333ppk.

Drop calves

May born Belgian Blue heifer at £590, Charolais heifer at £600, Aberdeen Angus bull at £455, Friesian bull at £295; June born Belgian Blue heifer at £475, Belgian Blue heifer at £505, Simmental heifer at £520, Limousin bull at £465, Aberdeen Angus bull at £525, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £325, Aberdeen Angus bull at £450, Belgian Blue bull at £470 and Friesian bull at £200.