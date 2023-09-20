Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week store bullocks sold to £1460 for a 555kg Limousin (£263).

Lightweight weanling males sold to £1320 for a 390kg Charolais (£338) with a 380kg Charolais to £1240 (£326) and a 255kg Limousin to £780 (£306).

Weanling heifers sold to £1140 for a 430kg Aberdeen Angus (£265) a 370kg Hereford sold to £1090 (£295) with a 250kg Limousin to £750 (£300)

Cows and calves sold to £1400 and £1320.

Overage heifer sold to £1070 (£195).

Sample prices

Store and weanling males

Lisnaskea producer 555kg Limousin to £1460 (£263) Brookeborough producer 390kg Charolais to £1320 (£338) 435kg Charolais to £1250 (£288) 380kg Charolais to £1240 (£326) 410kg Charolais to £1230 (£300) 415kg Charolais to £1190 (£287) 390kg Charolais to £1130 (£290) 340kg Charolais to £1080 (£318) and 380kg Charolais to £1060 (£279) Lisbellaw producer 390kg Simmental to £1110 (£285) and 360kg Charolais to £930. Derrylin producer 405kg Aberdeen Angus to £1060. Derrylin producer 305kg Limousin to £825, 255kg Limousin to £780 (£306) 285kg Limousin to £730, 250kg Limousin to £730, and 255kg Limousin to £680. Lisnaskea producer 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £580 x 2 Lisnaskea producer 250kg Simmental to £575.

Small Friesians sold from £360 to £420.

Weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140 (£265) and 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050. Magheraveely producer 370kg Hereford to £1090 (£295) 380kg Limousin to £1060 (£279) 330kg Sal. to £870 and 305kg Limousin to £780. Derrygonnelly producer 380kg Charolais to £960. Garrison producer 340kg Limousin to £850, 300kg Limousin to £800, 275kg Limousin to £620 and 230kg Limousin to £570. Derrylin producer 300kg Limousin to £830, 295kg Limousin to £810 and 250kg Limousin to £750 (£300) Lisnaskea producer 365kg Limousin to £740. Brookeborough producer 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £650x 2 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £630, 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £630, 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £540 x 2 and 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £530. Lisnaskea producer 245kg Aberdeen Angus to £450 x 2.

Cows and calves

Newtownbutler producer Limousin cow with bull calf to £1400, Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf to £1140, Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf £1320, Limousin cow with limousin heifer calf to £1100.

Overage heifer 550kg sold to £1070 (195).