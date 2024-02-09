Store cattle selling to £1900 for 660kg at Lisahally Mart
Bullocks
D Wade £1900/660kg £1870/720kg £1850/680kg £1830/690kg £1800/640kg £1800/690kg A McKinley £1700/690kg £1560/670kg Hawthorn Heights £1500/560kg £1430/580kg £1400/560kg £1390/520kg £1300/530kg £1290/510kg £1270/510kg £1250/540kg £1200/490kg £1200/540kg £1150/480kg £950/450kg J Flanagan £1460/570kg A Stewart £1250/460kg £1210/490kg and W Hamilton £1120/400kg.
Heifers
J Flanagan £1690/610kg £1620/560kg M Armstrong £1360/590kg £1180/500kg £1170/520kg £1120/480kg £1120/520kg S Galbraith £1300/500kg £1280/480kg £1260/480kg Hawthorn Heights £1300/590kg £1290/610kg £1140/520kg £1070/460kg P O'Connor £1180/470kg £1110/430kg £980/440kg D Galbraith £1100/470kg and R Sproule £990/360kg £960/350kg £960/370kg £870/340kg.
Weanlings
M Whiteside £1250/390kg £1110/350kg £1110/380kg £1100/380kg £1100/360kg £1070/360kg £1000/340kg £990/360kg £930/330kg £890/330kg M Smyth £930/340kg £920/390kg W Hamilton £880/310kg £780/270kg £760/230kg £710/240kg £700/220kg and S Cairns £790/270kg £740/240kg £710/240kg.
Sheep
Lambs were a flying trade with fats making £149 and store lambs £122/21.5kg.
Lambs
E McCloskey £149/33kg K Monteith £143/25kg J Baird £141/28.5kg £139/25.5kg D Martin £140/26.5kg B O'Neill £139/24.5kg K Robinson £135/25.5kg A McFaul £134.50/25.5kg P Burke £134/25kg £131/24kg G Magee £134/25kg S Parkhill £132/25kg M Rosborough £132/25.5kg J Baird £132/27.5kg R Megarrell £130/35kg £115/22.5kg S Robinson £130/24.5kg S Doherty £129.50/24kg R Clarke £129.50/24.5kg M Rosborough £129/25kg E McElhinney £128/24.5kg K Monteith £125/23.5kg P Deeney £122/21.5kg D Feeney £115/22.5kg R Houston £114/22.5kg G Magee £110/21.5kg £109/21kg and E McElhinney £106.50/20.5kg.
Ewes
W Patterson £164 £120 J Sharrard £148 £120 A Hamilton £124 £106 S Parkhill £112 B O'Neill £110 B Todd £108 R Millen £106 £100 and M Rosborough £100.