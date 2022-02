Store heifers sell to £1160 at Lisnaskea

STEERS & BULLS: Ballinamallard Producer 425kg Ch. to £1140 (£268) 375kg Ch. to £1050 (£280) 395kg Ch. to £1040 (£263) 395kg Ch. to £1030 (£261) 360kg Ch. to £1000 (£278) 370kg Ch. to £1000 (£270) and 280kg Ch. to £845 (£302) Maguiresbridge Producer 430kg Ch. to £1110 (£258) 375kg Ch. to £1072 (£285) 340kg Ch. (£1000 (£294) and 360kg Ch. to £935 (£260) Newtownbutler Producer 390kg Ch. to £1000 (£256) 350kg Ch. to £885, 400kg Ch. to £880, 325kg Ch. to £820, and 295kg Ch. to £785. Maghereaveely Producer 400kg Sim. to £980 (£245) and 320kg Lim. to £900 (£281) Lisnaskea Producer 430kg Ch. to £940, 340kg Ch. to £880, 330kg Ch. to £800, 335kg Ch. to £770 and 265kg Sim. to £710. Monea Producer 340kg Ch. to £925 (£272) 305kg Ch. to £915 (£302) 260kg Ch. to £815 (£317) 260kg Ch. to £790 (£304) 280kg Ch. to £790 (£282) and 240kg Ch. to £730 (£304) Bellanaleck Producer 370kg Sim. to £905, 300kg Sim. to £900 (£300) 380kg Sim. to £900, 300kg Sim. to £750 and 250kg Sim. to £695. Maguiresbridge Producer 375kg Ch. to £895. Garrison Producer 330kg Ch. to £895, 310kg Sim. to £885, 340kg Lim. to £885,305kg Lim. to £790 and 200kg Lim. to £575. Fivemiletown Producer 300kg Lim. to £890 (£297) Roslea Producer 285kg Ch. to £875 (£307) Newtownbutler Producer 340kg Ch. to £840 and 270kg Sim. to £695. Derrygonnelly Producer 300kg Ch. to £815 and 260kg Ch. to £725. Garrison Producer 275kg Ch. to £800 (£291) Derrylin Producer 230kg Lim. to £655 and 205kg Lim. to £620 (£302) Enniskillen Producer 245kg AA. to £650. Newtownbutler Producer 170kg Ch. to £530 (£312) WEANLING HEIFERS: Newtownbutler Producer 405kg Ch. to £940 (£232) Rosslea Producer 330kg Ch. to £925) 310kg Ch. to £830, 320kg Ch. to £650 and 290kg Lim. to £610.Derrygonnelly Producer 350kg Ch. to £915, 380kg Ch. to £790, and 365kg Ch. to £720. Garrison Producer 325kg Ch. to £850 and 290kg Lim. to £560. Maguiresbridge Producer 320kg Ch. to £860 (£269) 370kg Ch. to £860, and 305kg Ch. to £760. Enniskillen Producer 375kg AA. to £840, 325kg Lim. to £650, and 265kg Lim. to £585. Fivemiletown Producer 285kg Lim. to £770 (£274) 370kg Ch. to £770 and 290kg Lim. to £710. Monea Producer 310kg Ch. to £740. Newtownbutler Producer 275kg Ch. to £710. Lisnaskea Producer 255kg Lim. to £660, 315kg Lim. to £650, and 235kg Lim to £635.