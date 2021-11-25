Store heifers selling to £1600 at Pomeroy
Super quality cattle on show at Pomeroy with store bullocks selling to £1390/640kg.
Store heifers selling to £1600/790kg, fat cows selling to £1300/630kg and incalf cows selling to £1600.
Store bullocks
C Nugent £1390/640kg, £1320/560kg, £1190/530kg, £1150/530kg, M Coyle £1350/580kg, £1290/570kg, £1260/540kg, £1250/540kg, £1230/530kg, D McCullagh £1340/590kg, £1310/580kg, KJ Sinnamon £1170/580kg, J McKernan £1110/580kg, JH Sinnamon £1090/500kg, £1080/510kg, S McGurk £1030/400kg, £880/370kg, P Fox £1030/450kg, £940/470kg, P McCormack £1020/450kg, H Duggan £990/520kg, £960/480kg, £900/430kg, C Jackson £980/340kg, E Donnelly £950/370kg, £930/430kg, £910/400kg, £880/370kg, G McDonald £950/450kg, E Duggan £910/480kg, J Duggan £910/440kg, K McAleer £910/370kg, P McCormack £900/370kg, M McCormack £880/400kg and P Smith £870/420kg.
Store heifers
P Quinn £1600/790kg, £1260/550kg, £1200/600kg, D Buchannan £1170/570kg, £1170/570kg, £1070/510kg, £1040/490kg,£1030/540kg, £1000/500kg, £1000/530kg, £1000/480kg, £980/490kg, £980/550kg, £960/500kg, £950/500kg, S Quinn £1110/570kg, £1060/490kg, £880/530kg, J Cush £1030/540kg, E Cush £1010/530kg, £1010/500kg, £1010/480kg, £950/510kg, T Donnelly £1010/640kg, L Murphy £1010/430kg, R O’Brien £1000/490kg, G McGroogan £990/530kg and P McDonald £870/510kg.
Fat cows
C Rafferty £1300/630kg, £1120/690kg, S Jefferson £1100/650kg, G Mullin £930/640kg and L Murphy £900/620kg.
Incalf cows
P McCormack £1600.