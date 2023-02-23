Store heifers selling to £1800 for 710kg at Lisahally Mart
A firm trade in Lisahally this week with store bullocks making £1700/640kg and store heifers £1800/710kg.
Weanlings topped 335ppk (£1340/400kg) and fat cows £2154/810kg.
Bullocks
Quigley Brothers £1700/640kg D Wade £1700/650kg £1700/620kg £1680/620kg W Matthews £1670/660kg £1490/560kg £1450/590kg £1390/570kg J and R Young £1490/570kg £1470/580kg £1430/560kg £1190/480kg F Smyth £1470/600kg M Stewart £1290/550kg £1100/480kg J McGowan £1290/440kg £1210/490kg £1170/500kg £1090/500kg S McKeever £1210/530kg £1110/530kg J Beattie £1210/520kg £1200/510kg £1170/520kg J Curry £1130/540kg £1070/510kg P Curry £1040/450kg J Neely £950/390kg D Forbes £900/390kg £740/320kg and M Rodgers £860/340kg £650/290kg.
Heifers
W Pollock £1800/710kg £1740/660kg £1660/630kg £1630/630kg £1590/690kg K McShane £1800/660kg Quigley Brothers £1680/620kg £1560/570kg F McAleer £1620/680kg £1490/640kg £1450/580kg £1430/610kg £1350/610kg R Houston £1570/620kg £1440/560kg £1430/620kg £1400/600kg £1400/600kg £1380/600kg £1330/550kg £1300/550kg £1260/520kg D Devine £1340/550kg £1290/540kg £1260/530kg M Stewart £1290/430kg J Young £1200/500kg £1130/520kg £1090/500kg £1050/480kg J Beattie £1160/500kg £1140/510kg £1110/510kg C Feeney £1140/430kg K King £1030/450kg £970/430kg and R Mutch £960/410kg.
Male weanlings
M McCombe £1340/400kg T McCracken £1050/460kg £930/380kg £930/360kg £920/400kg £800/320kg J McGuiness £940/380kg £900/350kg £900/350kg R Deery £920/380kg £900/390kg W Bond £910/360kg £880/390kg £840/330kg £750/300kg S Stewart £880/350kg £800/280kg £650/280kg S Millar £830/300kg £820/290kg £800/250kg £790/310kg W Bond £780/340kg and J Neely £710/260kg £630/230kg.
Female weanlings
M McCombe £930/420kg £900/340kg £890/320kg £870/300kg £810/300kg £770/290kg £750/280kg S Millar £890/350kg £780/300kg £750/280kg £700/250kg W Bond £880/380kg £820/370kg £690/300kg M Rodgers £860/400kg £740/320kg £730/320kg G welch £800/320kg £770/310kg £750/320kg £700/310kg and R Mutch £790/290kg £770/330kg £700/260kg £690/230kg £570/260kg.
Fat cows
Albert Hall £2154.60/810kg, £1755.60/770kg,Thomas Whiteside £2095.20/1080kg, C Feeney £1701/700kg, Terence McCracken £1634/860kg, £1228.30/710kg, Kieran McShane £1452/660kg, £1262.60/590kg, Hugh McGlynn £1202.80/620kg,£1181.40/660kg, Albert Hall £1200/600kg, David Devine £1175.30/730kg, C Feeney £1085.50/650kg, Terence McCracken £1038.80/530kg and Peter Quinn £1010/520kg.
Fat lambs
Murray McCombe £121/29kg, £120/28kg, Reid Clarke £120/25kg, £120/26kg, M and R Blair £119/25kg, Stuart Parkhill £118.50/26kg, Seamus Farrell £118/25kg, Roland Wilson £117/25kg, Mathew Millar £117/24kgh, John Young £117/24kg, C McCrudden £116/23kg, M and R Blair £115/24kg, John Cuthbert £114.50/24kg, Robert Lowry £112.50/22kg, Fairmount Farm £108/23kg and Murray McCombe £102/21kg.
Fat ewes
J Young £134, Gordan Crockett £132, Hyland Farms £144, John Logue £125, William O'Hara £116, Hilary Deery £109, Joseph Mullan £100, Robert Lowry £98 and M and R Blair £80.