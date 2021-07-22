Store lambs selling to £85, breeders to £174 at Ballymena Mart

Ballymena Mart

Store lambs sold to £85, breeders to £174.

Store lambs sold to: McAuley Farms, Cushemdun 20 Texel £85, V McNeill farms, Ballycastle 19 Texel £84.50, Robert Loughery, Limavady 62 Mule £83.50, J O’Kane, Cushendall 51 Suffolk £83.50, AV Magill, Carnlough 51 Suffolk £83, James McLoughlin, Carnlough 57 Suffolk £82, AV Magill 20 Suffolk £80, Robert Davidson, Gleno 17 Mule £79.50, Kieran Graham, Glenariff 7 Charollais £77.50, 5 Charollais £77 and James McLoughlin 29 Texel £74.

Tuesday, July 20, 2021: An entry of 180 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £870 over for a Charolais 610kg at £1480 presented by Sandra Hunter, Bushmills.

Heifers sold to £810 over for a Limousin 550kg at £1360 offered by A and D Glass, Ballycastle.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

A McNeilly, Muckamore (2) Limousin 370kg £970 (262), James Brown, Ballywalter (2) Bellgian Blue 380kg £950 (250), A McNeilly (2) Limousin 380kg £940 (247), A Ferguson, Coagh Charollais 420kg £1020 (242) and A McNeilly Limousin 380kg £920 (242).

501kg and over

Sandra Hunter, Bushmills Charollais 610kg £1480 (242), RTF Donnell, Ednagonnell Charollais 610kg £1450 (237), Sandra Hunter Charollais 630kg £1490 (236), RA McNeilly, Ahoghill Charollais 550kg £1295 (235), Daniel O’Boyle, Toomebridge Limousin 530kg £1245 (234), Sandra Hunter Charollais 570kg £1320 (231), RA McNeilly Here 530kg £1225 (231) and RTF Donnell Charollais 540kg £1240 (229).

Heifers 0-500kgs

J Cormican, Ballinderry Upper Charollais 400kg £1035 (258), P Savage, Kircubbin SHB 460kg £1190 (258), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills Charollais 500kg £1280 (256), P Savage Limousin 420kg £1070 (254), N McAuley, Ballyclare Limousin 410kg £1040 (253), P Savage Limousin 440kg £1100 (250), N McAuley Limousin 390kg £960 (246), A and D Glass, Ballycastle Limousin 490kg £1180 (240) and P Savage Limousin 490kg £1180 (240).

501kg and over

A and D Glass, Ballycastle Limousin 550kg £1360 (247), A Ferguson, Coagh Charollais 540kg £1330 (246), Charollais 540kg £1310 (242), local farmer Charollais 520kg £1240 (238), Sandra Hunter Charollais 560kg £1330 (237), Charollais 600kg £1400 (233), Charollais 580kg £1330 (229) and A and D Glass, Ballycastle Limousin 550kg £1240 (225).

Wednesday, July 21, 2021: 3436 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 465p for 9 Beltex 21.5kg at £100 presented by Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady and to a top per head of £121 for a 28.5kg Texel from N Graham, Cullybackey.

Fat ewes sold to £150

Fat lambs (2602)

Top per kg

Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady 90 Beltex 21.5kg £100 (465), WJ Cubitt, Rasharkin 1 Texel 25kg £110 (440), I Morrison, Dunloy 16 Texel 23kg £100 (434), WJ Cubitt 2 Texel 26kg £113 (434), P McIlrath, Ballymena 17 Texel 21kg £91 (433), WJ Cubitt 6 Texel 21.5kg £93 (432), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane 59 Texel 23.5kg £101.50 (431), T Surgenor, Randalstown 2 Texel 20.5kg £88 (429), Neil Higgins, Toomebridge 35 Texel 21kg £90 (428) and L Weatherup, Ballyclare 8 Texel 22kg £94 (427).

Top per head: N Graham, Cullybackey 1 Texel 28.5kg £121, WR Magee, Kilwaughter 25 Texel 29kg £113.50, WJ Cubitt, Rasharkin 2 Texel 26kg £113, 1 Texel 25kg £110, PJ Kane, Ballycastle 4 Texel 29kg £106, WA Hagan, Ballyclare 1 Texel 29.5kg £105, C McAlister, Broughshane 8 Texel 26kg £104.50, J Adams, Bellaghy 8 Texel 26.5kg £103, TM Montgomery, Broughshane 4 Charollais 28kg £103, M Warnock, Limavady 4 Texel 24.5kg £103, McGookin Farming 12 Lleyn 25kg £102, PJ Kane, 4 Suffolk 27kg £102, Brian Kennedy, Raloo 1 Suffolk 27.5kg £102, J Fenton, Glarryford 5 Texel 25kg £102 and TJ and I Bell, Ballyclare 5 Charollais 28.5kg £102.

Fat ewes (834)

First quality

Suffolk - £120-£140

Texel - £130-£150

Crossbred - £80-£120