Store lambs selling to £9.07/kg at Hilltown Mart

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown mart on Thursday 17th July saw fat ewes sell to £222 and fat lambs to £168.

Fat lambs: Rathfriland farmer £168 for 28.4kg (591ppk), Rostrevor farmer £159 for 25kg (636ppk), Hilltown farmer £143 for 23.3kg (613ppk), Hilltown farmer £142 for 21.5kg (660ppk), Keady farmer £142 for 23.6kg (602ppk), Rostrevor farmer £137 for 22.3kg (614ppk), Kilcoo farmer £135 for 22kg (613ppk), Rostrevor farmer £135 for 22.1kg (610ppk) and Cabra farmer £134.50 for 20.7kg (650ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £138 for 19.4kg (711ppk), Hilltown farmer £133 for 18.8kg (707ppk), Hilltown farmer £129 for 18.1kg (713ppk) and £128 for 17.4kg (735ppk), Rathfriland farmer £127.50 for 18.3kg (697ppk), Mayobridge farmer £127.50 for 17.2kg (741ppk), Kilkeel farmer £127 for 17.1kg (742ppk), Hilltown farmer £126.50 for 16.7kg (757ppk), Cabra farmer £126 for 18kg (700ppk), Rathfriland farmer £125 for 17.6kg (710ppk), Hilltown farmer £123 for 17.3kg (711ppk), Rathfriland farmer £123 for 16.7kg (736ppk), Rathfriland farmer £123 for 17.5kg (703ppk), Mayobridge farmer £122 for 16kg (762ppk), Banbridge farmer £121 for 15.2kg (796ppk), Cabra farmer £120.50 for 16.7kg (721ppk), Hilltown farmer £120 for 15.8kg (759ppk), Cabra farmer £114 for 15.1kg (755ppk), Rathfriland farmer £113 for 15kg (753ppk), Rathfriland farmer £108 for 14kg (766ppk), Cabra farmer £103 for 13.2kg (780ppk), Rathfriland farmer £99 for 13.6kg (728ppk), Kilkeel farmer £98 for 10.8kg (907ppk), Ballyward farmer £93 for 12kg (775ppk), Rathfriland farmer £88 for 11.4kg (772ppk) and Cabra farmer £86 for 10.3kg (835ppk).