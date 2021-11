Store lambs to 714ppk at Hilltown Saleyard

Fat lambs: Killinchy farmer £130 for 25kg (520ppk), Newry farmer £130 for 26.5kg (490ppk), Kilkeel farmer £127 for 28.5kg (445ppk), Newry farmer £127 for 27kg (470ppk), Rathfriland farmer £126 for 28.3kg (445ppk), Kilkeel farmer £125.50 for 24.6kg (510ppk), Cabra farmer £125 for 26.5kg (471ppk), Rathfriland farmer £124 for 23.4kg (529ppk), Downpatrick farmer £123 for 25.2kg (488ppk), Newry farmer £123 for 24.2kg (508ppk), Cabra farmer £123 for 24kg (512ppk), Ballybrick farmer £122.50 for 25.6kg (478ppk), Newry farmer £122 for 26kg (469ppk), Banbridge farmer £121.50 for 25.5kg (476ppk), Killinchy farmer £120 for 22.5kg (533ppk), Castlewellan farmer £120 for 24kg (500ppk), Rathfriland farmer £120 for 22.1kg (543ppk), Rathfriland farmer £119.50 for 24.2kg (493ppk) and Gilford farmer £118 for 23.3kg (506ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £113 for 19.2kg (588ppk), Newry farmer £110 for 19.5kg (564ppk), Castlewellan farmer £110 for 18.3kg (601ppk), Dromore farmer £107.5 for 16.9kg (636ppk), Leitrim farmer £107 for 17.3kg (618ppk), Leitrim farmer £107 for 16.2kg (660ppk), Kilcoo farmer £104 for 17.5kg (594ppk), Donaghmore farmer £101 for 17.9kg (564ppk), Castlewellan farmer £97.50 for 16.5kg (590ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £97 for 15.6kg (621ppk), Kilcoo farmer £96 for 16.3kg (589ppk), Downpatrick farmer £93 for 16.2kg (574ppk), Killinchy farmer £91 for 16.5kg (551ppk), Kilcoo farmer £89 for 15.3kg (581ppk), Rostrevor farmer £87 for 14.4kg (604ppk), Kilcoo farmer £83 for 13.5kg (614ppk), Kilcoo farmer £82 for 14.5kg (565ppk), Mayobridge farmer £80 for 13.2kg (606ppk), Rostrevor farmer £80 for 12.1kg (661ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £79 for 12.5kg (632ppk), Rostrevor farmer £77 for (601ppk), Castlewellan farmer £75 for 10.5kg (714ppk), Mayobridge farmer £73 for 12.5kg (584ppk), Rostrevor farmer £72 for 11.9kg (605ppk) and Kilcoo farmer £72 for 12.2kg (12.2kg).