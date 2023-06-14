This week store and weanling males sold to a high of £1380 for a 515kg Charolais (£268) a 440kg Aberdeen Angus sold to £1320 (£300) with a 400kg Aberdeen Angus selling to £1230 (£308) a 350kg Aberdeen Angus sold to a high of £1140 (£326 per 100kg).

Smaller sorts sold to £700 for a 245kg Belgian Blue.

Store and weanling heifers sold to £1000 for a 475kg Hereford with a 280kg Charolais selling to £700.

Livestock Markets

Sample prices

Store and weanling males

Newtownbutler producer 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1320 (£300) 415kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£304) 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1240 (£288) 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1230 (£308) 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£282) 435kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140 (£265) 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140 (£326) 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £1120 (£284) 440kg Shorthorn to £1040 (£236) and 395kg Shorthorn to £960 (£243) Lisbellaw producer 515kg Charolais to £1380 (£268) 445kg Charolais to £1160 (£261) and 415kg Charolais to £1110 (£267) Lisnaskea producer 365kg Hereford to £920. Bellanaleck producer 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £790, 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £680 and 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £620. Tempo producer 245kg Belgian Blue to £700 (£286)

Store and weanling females

Lisnaskea producer 475kg Hereford to £1000 (£211) Tempo producer 280kg Charolais to £700. Bellanaleck producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £600 and 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £600.