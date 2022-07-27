Stores selling sharply to peak of £1660 at Dungannon

Dropped calves sold to £440 Charolais bull and heifer calves to £350 Simmental; Weanlings sold to £1010 for a 420kg Limousin steer (241.00).
Weanling heifers topped at £980 for a 460kg Limousin (214.00).
Steers
Steer prices cleared to a height of £1590 for a 680kg Hereford (234.00) presented by T Donnelly; P Grimley £1410 660kg Hereford (214.00), £1400 655kg Hereford (214.00); P Barker £1370 635kg Hereford (216.00); D McCullough £1290 580kg Simmental (222.00), £1210 550kg Limousin (220.00), £1070 500kg Aberdeen Angus (214.00) and V Donnelly £1070 450kg Simmental (238.00).
Heifers
Heifers sold briskly to peak at £1660 605kg Limousin (275.00) presented by R Wright, £1570 605kg Limousin (260.00), £1540 630kg Charolais (244.00); J Colhoun £1500 670kg Aberdeen Angus (224.00) and M McCormack £1280 565kg Hereford (227.00), £1260 545kg Charolais (231.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calves topped at £440 for a Charolais bull presented by R Crawford, £400 Charolais bull; S Anderson £370 Limousin bull, £310 Limousin bull; J Eldon £335 Aberdeen Angus bull, £280 Aberdeen Angus bull and a Cookstown producer £320 Aberdeen Angus bull; W Sloan £285 Aberdeen Angus bull.
Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £350 for a Simmental heifer presented by R Fields; S Anderson £250 Simmental heifer and W Sloan £200 Hereford heifer.
Weanlings
Weanlings sold to £1010 420kg Limousin steer (241.00) presented by F McConville; M Hughes £980 445kg Aberdeen Angus (220.00); W Barnes £800 355kg Charolais (225.00) and R Miskimmons £770 355kg Aberdeen Angus (216.00).
Meanwhile heifers topped at £980 for 460kg Limousin (213.00) presented by J Woods, £930 370kg Limousin (251.00), £910 380kg Limousin (240.00) and H Kerr £835 385kg Limousin (215.00).