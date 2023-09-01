Stores selling to £1910 for 700kg at Lisahally Mart, fat cows selling to £1606 for 730kg
Bullocks
J Lynch £1910/700kg, £1780/730kg, £1730/650kg, £1720/680kg, £1710/700kg, £1680/640kg, £1640/650kg, Alexander McLaughlin £1540/600kg, £1520/590kg, Raymond Snodgrass £1510/620kg, Kathleen Laughlin £1500/61kg, £1460/570kg, £1400/560kg, £1380/550kg, M and J McKinley £1420/570kg, Alexander McLaughlin £1370/540kg, £1290/500kg, £1230/510kg, S and A Conway £1350/500kg, £1280/460kg, £1160/440kg, Raymond Snodgrass £1320/510kg, £1270/500kg, £1260/490kg, £1110/470kg, Ross and Emily Hamilton £1030/470kg, Robert Black £1000/380kg and Thomas Mullan £1000/390kg.
Heifers
Gordan Logan £1680/600kg, £1670/600kg, £1640/640kg, £1640/580kg, £1580/600kg, £1550/660kg, £1490/530kg,£1460/550kg, £1440/550kg, £1430/560kg, Mervyn Rodgers £1670/630kg, £1590/620kg, £1500/550kg, £1500/560kg, £1440/560kg, £1420/530kg, £1400/540kg, £1360/550kg, M and J McKinlley £1300/540kg, C Cooke £$1250/540kg, John Young £1230/500kg, £1180/500kg, Martin O'Hara £1150/520kg, Robert Wallace £1130/460kg, Kenneth Buchanan £1110/460kg and C Cooke £1060/430kg.
Weanlings male
Robert Black £1000/380kg, Thomas Mullan £1000/390kg, £970/370kg, £960/330kg, John Dodds £910/430kg, William and Ann Brush £900/440kg, Robert Black £870/380kg, W and A Brush £860/440kg, Samuel Acheson £850/400kg, £800/420kg, £680/410kg and Robert Black £780/310kg.
Weanlings female
C Cooke £1250/540kg, £1060/430kg, £840/400kg, William and Ann Brush £810/380kg, Robert Black £790/300kg, £770/280kg, £720/270kg, G Storey £700/340kg, £630/310kg and C Cooke £600/310kg.
Fat cows
Brendan and Ryan Gormley £1606/730kg, £1570.80/660kg, £1238.30/610kg, Thomas Whiteside £1370/600kg, £1307.20/760kg, £1074.40/680kg, Arnold Whiteside £1202.50/650kg, Brendan Cairns £1160/580kg, £852.80/520kg and Roy Sproule £1003/590kg, £873.60/560kg.
Fat bulls
Roy Sproule £1590.80/970kg, Hamilton Sayers £1500/600kg, £1440/560kg, £1350/560kg, Gordan Snodgrass £1440/620kg, £1300/540kg, £1240/560kg, £1220/590kg, Douglas Moore £1422/790kg, Michael O'Hara £1270/630kg, £1250/550kg, £1070/530kg, £940/460kg, £920/450kg, Hamilton Sayers £1190/490kg, Patrick Proctor £1070/500kg and Ross and Emily Hamilton £1000/490kg, £930/470kg.
Cows and calves
W and M and J Dickson £1680, £1580, £1400 and William Christy £1520, £1500.
Lambs
J McShane £128/40kg £124/28kg R Lowry £123.50/28.5kg K Johnston £117/26kg A Olphert £116.50/24kg RJ Black £115.50/24kg £110.50/24kg R Lowry £114.50/23.5kg R Henry £114.50/24kg M McShane £114/25kg K Bryson £112.50/23kg R Wilson £112/24kg A Fleming £112/23.5kg B Todd £111.50/23kg K Johnston £111.50/23.5kg R Wilson £110/24kg J Dodds £108.50/22.5kg H Devenney £108.50/22.5kg M Armstrong £107.50/22kg S ONeill £106.50/22kg M Kennedy £105.50/22kg W Kennedy £104.50/21.5kg Hyland Farms £104/22kg S Young £103.50/22.5kg B Carton £103/20.5kg and G Canning £102/21.5kg.
Ewes
K Bryson £156 E Lagan £136 O Allen £120 S Forbes £120 £111 £106 £99 M Armstrong £118 J O'Doherty £114 J Ferris £110 £106 M Marshall £110 B Herron £108 £104 H Fitzgerald £105 £99 and R Hancock £98 £94.
Breeding ewes
W Kennedy £205 £168 M McShane £204 M Marshall £160 £146 and P Donaghey £158 £132.