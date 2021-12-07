Storm Barra: Farmers advised to consider financial implications

Head of agriculture at Lloyds Bank, Lee Reeves, commented: “The effects of Storm Barra’s wind, rain and snow has brought severe disruption to many farms across the country this week.

“For some – particularly those in the north of the UK, who have livestock on high ground – the impact from heavy snowfall will be significant.

“Finance may not be at the front of farmers’ minds when they’re dealing with stranded livestock, but those who have been affected by, Storm Barra, need to consider the impact the severe weather may have on their immediate and future cash flow, and how best to manage this.”

Lee continued: “The effects of the weather are typically short-lived in relation to the lifespan of a farm business, so planning now to make sure working capital remains available, whilst being realistic about costs and expenditure through the coming months, will go some way to help farms to function better over the longer term.