Storm Eunice to bring strong winds and heavy snow to Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for strong winds and heavy snow across Northern Ireland with possibility of delays on roads and rural communities being cut off.

Although the worst of the hurricane-force winds are expected in England, it’s a fast changing situation and Storm Eunice is expected to bring snow and wind to Northern Ireland, posing its own set of problems.

NFU Mutual, which has 58 local Agents across Northern Ireland, is urging people to stay safe both on the roads and in their home.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wintry showers are expected in Northern Ireland on Monday

Martin Malone, Northern Ireland Regional Manager at NFU Mutual, said: “Storm Eunice is expected to be one of the most damaging storms the UK has seen for years. The highest winds may be expected in England but people in Northern Ireland shouldn’t be complacent.

“Snow and ice can make roads treacherous so plan journeys carefully, try to stay on main roads and only drive if necessary.

“Strong winds can cause high-sided vehicles to topple over and bring down trees onto roads. In rural areas they can cause significant damage as farms and homes are often situated on higher or exposed ground which are less protected by other buildings.

“Rural areas can also be prone to power cuts with lines brought down by high winds and fallen trees. At times like these, there’s often a strong urge to go out in gales to try and do emergency repairs to roofs, gutters, or other parts of your property.

“It’s vital people pay regard to the conditions and don’t put themselves and emergency services at risk by attempting anything dangerous.”

For customers impacted by the storm, Martin Malone emphasised that NFU Mutual’s knowledgeable local agents stood well prepared to assist:

He said: “We have mobilised our emergency response units in preparation for this storm. As the UK’s main insurer of farming and the countryside, we have a network of 58 Agents across Northern Ireland with staff who know which properties and areas are most at risk.

“They can help policyholders who are impacted get claims underway and engage our supply chain where needed to help arrange emergency repairs and alternative accommodation if they can’t stay in their own homes.”

At home

- Keep in touch by signing-up to receive Met Office weather warnings and listen to local radio for updates

- Prepare for power cuts by making sure you have torches, spare batteries and generators are ready to use and fully charge your mobile phone

- Check with neighbours to see if they need help to prepare for bad weather – particularly if they are less able because of age or ill health

- Once the bad weather has subsided take photographs of any damage as this could help speed up your insurance claims- Make sure you have your insurer’s emergency helpline telephone number available.

In the car

- Plan journeys carefully, check the weather forecast and only drive if necessary

- Check your tyres, as well as the levels of your engine oil, coolant and screen washer fluid

- Make sure your lights and battery are in good working order

- Keep a torch, blanket, warm clothing, sensible footwear, a bottle of water and a chocolate bar or two in the car

- Make sure your mobile telephone is fully charged, and tune into local radio to keep up to date about road conditions

- Check you have emergency breakdown cover and the contact details – this may be part of your insurance policy.

Businesses:

- Rewind awnings and remove or secure all outdoor furniture, displays, company signs and outdoor seats.

- Keep all external doors, windows and gates securely closed.

- Secure all fences and fence posts and remove or secure all outdoor furniture/displays.

- Make sure staff vehicles or company cars or vans are parked away from any trees and are in a safe area