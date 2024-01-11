DESPITE a stormy start to the day, a good number of competitors turned out for the Connell Hill Derby and Pony Club ‘Barrier Spring Festival Arena Eventing’ qualifiers

A challenging course and range of fences made for an action-packed event under the watchful eye of course designer, Mr William Crean.

All classes were timed and well navigated by each and every combination who put their best foot forward in taking away both Connell Hill Derby prizes and PC qualifiers for the Barrier Spring Festival in 2024.

The 60cm class saw Abbie Chambers take first place on Kungfu Spartacus, closely pursued by Zac Bradley riding Susie and Sophie Weir on Joey taking home the prizes.

Christopher Smyth jumping Summer Power (1st 80cm PC). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Another triumph for Zac Bradley in the 70s took a close second place to winning rider Anna McCaig on Harley.

The Pony Club qualifiers kicked off with the 70cm class and another worthy win for Abbie Chambers moving up into first with the best time overall.

Christopher Smyth impressed to qualify twice with a double win in both the 80s and 90s on his two mounts Summer Power and Ballylurgan Holdup.

Clearing the way ahead to the Spring Festival saw Jessica Mark qualify her two mounts in the 90s class, with a close second to Christopher Smyth, riding Belle and taking up fourth place to qualify again on her second mount of the day.

Kym Moore jumping Drumcashel Little Legend (1st 1m PC). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Connell Hill prize winners Sophie McKee rode up into first place in both the 90cm and 1m classes and Kym Moore made big tracks on her three rides, having multiple success in the 1m and 1.10m, securing her ticket to qualify for the Arena Eventing and taking home the top derby prizes for Connell Hill’s penultimate and closing classes of the day!

To all the competitors, grooms, sponsors, organisers and each and every one who supported Connell Hill events throughout 2023, thank you.

Everyone at Connell Hill looks forward to an exciting 2024 and wish you all a happy and prosperous New Year.

Keep an eye on the Connell Hill / Gillian Creighton Facebook pages for details of all upcoming events starting this month.

Abbie Chambers jumping Kungfu Spartacus (1st 60cm & 70cm). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Results for 27th December 2023

60cm Class Connell Hill Derby:

1st Abbie Chambers, Kungfu Spartacus; 2nd Zac Bradley, Susie; 3rd Sophie Weir, Joey.

70cm Class Connell Hill Derby:

Kym Moore receiving 1st place Rosettes from Gillian Creighton (1st & 2nd 1.10m). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

1st Anna McCaig, Harley; 2nd Zac Bradley, Suzie; 3rd CJ O’Brien, Cool Garrande Candy Pops.

70cm Barrier Animal Health Spring Festival Pony Club Qualifier:

1st Abbie Chambers; Kungfu Spartaus; 2nd Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy; 3rd Lucy Kirkwood, Dominoes Way; 4th Ava Wickie, Fizz Bomb.

Jessica Finlay, Rosie; Charlotte Rose McCullough, Loughdoo Luna May; Ericka Dixon, Woodlands Wonder; Sophie Weir, Joey.

80cm Class Connell Hill Derby:

1st Victoria Grieves, Tom; 2nd Kate Spence, Springburn Cobrella.

Sophie McKeen jumping Pinecroft Kimiro (1st 90cm & 1m). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

80cm Barrier Animal Health Spring Festival Pony Club Qualifier:

1st Christopher Smyth, Summer Power; 2nd Amy Lee Hanvey, Arthur; 3rd Sam Staats Howard, Sam; 4th Holly Logan, Owen Shadow.

Lucy Rooney, Donegreah Rosanna; Lucy Kirkwood, Dominoes Way; Heather George, Jenson; Laura Dale, J Bot; Carla Dolan, Gypsy Lady; Sophie McKee, Pinecroft Kimiro.

90cm Class Connell Hill Derby:

1st Sophie McKee, Pinecroft Kimiro; 2nd Keith McDonald, Springburn Shutterfly; 3rd Erin Dunseath, Casey

90cm Barrier Animal Health Spring Festival Pony Club Qualifier:

1st Christopher Smyth, Ballylurgan Holdup; 2nd Jessica Mark, Belle; 3rd Samantha Talbot, Kaher Enda Quality; 4th Jessica Mark, Greena Milo; 5th Holly Logan, Owen Shadow.

Samantha Talbot, Enda; Lucy Rooney, Donegreah Rosanna; Sophia George, Davinci; Christopher Smyth, Jess.

1m Class Connell Hill Derby:

1st Sophie McKee, Pinecroft Kimiro; 2nd Aine Clancy, Bowes Elevator.

1m Class Barrier Animal Health Spring Festival Pony Club Qualifier:

1st Kym Moore; Drumcashel Little Legend.

1.10m Class Connell Hill Derby: