Strabane and District YFC get their busy year under way

Strabane and District YFC have been busy since commencing their 2023/24 programme.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 11th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT
The club started the programme with ice-breakers to get to know their new members, have had some reptiles come down to see the club, and went bowling for the club's Christmas trip.

Members are enjoying taking part in YFCU competitions.

The club also took part in the Derry and Strabane Halloween event, they also got involved in our local church Christmas tree festival were the club came together to decorate ornaments for the tree.

Members of Strabane and District YFC at the county dinner last October. Picture: Strabane and District YFCMembers of Strabane and District YFC at the county dinner last October. Picture: Strabane and District YFC
The club held their annual table quiz in December during which the club raised money for Strabane Rugby Club and Air Ambulance.

At the Tyrone county dinner in October the club were awarded the shield for member recruitment.

