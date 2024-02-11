Strabane and District YFC get their busy year under way
Strabane and District YFC have been busy since commencing their 2023/24 programme.
The club started the programme with ice-breakers to get to know their new members, have had some reptiles come down to see the club, and went bowling for the club's Christmas trip.
Members are enjoying taking part in YFCU competitions.
The club also took part in the Derry and Strabane Halloween event, they also got involved in our local church Christmas tree festival were the club came together to decorate ornaments for the tree.
The club held their annual table quiz in December during which the club raised money for Strabane Rugby Club and Air Ambulance.
At the Tyrone county dinner in October the club were awarded the shield for member recruitment.