Straid Young Farmers celebrate club’s success

Back in April Straid YFC enjoyed great success at the annual YFCU conference.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

Adrianna Coulter won club leader of the year after a series or county and country interviews and the club also won the prize for the most 14-18 year olds participating in competitions out of all clubs in Northern Ireland.To continue talking about Adrianna Coulter, she participated in the Blue Jean Country Queen festival at the start of June this year.At the Balmoral Show, Straid YFC had a senior boys’ team play in the final of the football competition and member Andrew Rea won the advanced young farmer sheep shearing competition. Away from young farmer competitions another member Felicity McConnell won the Race Horse to Riding Horse competition.On Saturday, May 27th Straid held their annual barbecue. It was a great success with hundreds of people turning up and and enjoying the music of DJ Ryan Millar.

The barbecue really brings the club together with past and present members all working so hard behind the scenes to ensure the event runs as smoothly as possible.With the return of sports nights Straid YFC members have been playing football and doing tug of war for the last few months with a team at sports night so far.The junior girls played hockey at the Ballymena Show and two junior teams and one senior team played at the tag rugby heats in Dromore. The senior team won all of their matches.Meanwhile, Straid YFC member Andrew Rea travelled to the Highland Show recently.

He did fantastically well coming second in the senior final competing against shearers from many countries.

Adrianna Coulter being presented her club leader of the year prize from YFCU president. Picture: Straid YFCAdrianna Coulter being presented her club leader of the year prize from YFCU president. Picture: Straid YFC
Straid YFC member Andrew Rea with his prize at the Highland Show. Picture: Straid YFCStraid YFC member Andrew Rea with his prize at the Highland Show. Picture: Straid YFC
Senior YFC boys football team who played in the final of the football competition at Balmoral. Picture: Straid YFCSenior YFC boys football team who played in the final of the football competition at Balmoral. Picture: Straid YFC
Senior YFC's Andrew Rea with his prize at the Balmoral Show. Picture: Straid YFCSenior YFC's Andrew Rea with his prize at the Balmoral Show. Picture: Straid YFC
Straid YFC members at the club's annual barbecue. Picture: Straid YFCStraid YFC members at the club's annual barbecue. Picture: Straid YFC
Adrianna Coulter from Straid YFC at Blue Jean Festival. Picture: Straid YFCAdrianna Coulter from Straid YFC at Blue Jean Festival. Picture: Straid YFC
Senior YFC's junior tag rugby teams. Picture: Straid YFCSenior YFC's junior tag rugby teams. Picture: Straid YFC
Straid YFC's senior tag rugby team. Picture: Straid YFCStraid YFC's senior tag rugby team. Picture: Straid YFC
