Strengthened trade for cattle at Enniskillen Mart, store bullocks to £2380

Trade strengthened all round especially for quality stock at Enniskillen Mart.

Store bullocks sold to £2380 for a 704kg Aberdeen Angus and to £2310 for a 670kg Charolais.

Light weights to £2050 for a Charolais 426kg

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Derrygonnelly producer 468kg Hereford at £1420, 446kg Hereford at £1460, 436kg Hereford at £1490; Ballinamallard producer 352kg Simmental at £1420, 376kg Aberdeen Angus at £1450, 370kg Aberdeen Angus at £1470, 344kg Aberdeen Angus at £1460; Trillick producer 378kg Charolais at £1660, 472kg Charolais at £1990, 426kg Charolais at £2050, 506kg Charolais at £2210, 388kg Charolais at £1920, 442kg Charolais at £2050

Derrylin producer 392kg Charolais at £1880, 472kg Charolais at £2030, 426kg Limousin at £1900, 408kg Charolais at £1700; Kinawley producer 652kg Limousin at £2140; Garvary producer 598kg Limousin at £2280, 640kg Limousin at £2100, 580kg Charolais at £1920; Fivemiletown producer 382kg Limousin at £1540, 458kg Charolais at £1910; Omagh producer 494kg Belgian Blue at £1600, 540kg Belgian Blue at £1900, 500kg Aberdeen Angus (bull) at £1670, 560kg Belgian Blue at £1800; Irvinestown producer 420kg Limousin at £1910; Sixmilecross producer 510kg Limousin at £2190, 518kg S at £2160; Derrylin producer 670kg Charolais at £2310, 704kg Aberdeen Angus at £2380, 602kg Charolais at £2020, 402kg Charolais at £1900 and Lisbellaw producer 556kg Aberdeen Angus at £1950, 512kg Limousin at £1790, 556kg Charolais at £1890, 518kg Charolais at £1820.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £1100 to £1970 paid for a 476kg Charolais.

White heifers ranged from £1000 to £1890 for a 362kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Belcoo producer 425kg Charolais steer at £1810; Enniskillen producer 341kg Charolais heifer at £1510, 270kg Charolais bull at £1400, 269kg Charolais heifer at £1200, 281kg Charolais heifer at £1280, 380kg Charolais bull at £1810; Fivemiletown producer 323kg Charolais heifer at £1480, 267kg Charolais heifer at £1280, 208kg Charolais bull at £1050, 392kg Charolais steer at £1710, 380kg Charolais steer at £1670; Beragh producer 270kg Charolais bull at £1110, 341kg Limousin bull at £1530, 365kg Limousin heifer at £1510, 388kg Limousin bull at £1450; Garrison producer 326kg Limousin steer at £1560, 251kg Limousin steer at £930; Irvinestown producer 393kg Limousin heifer at £1720, 360kg Limousin heifer at £1480, 287kg Limousin heifer at £1310; Ballinamallard producer 362kg Charolais heifer at £1890, 350kg Limousin heifer at £1650; Belleek producer 319kg Charolais steer at £1690, 346kg Charolais steer, 317kg Charolais steer at £1570, 325kg Saler heifer at £1410, 316kg Charolais steer at £1500; Newtownbutler producer 329kg Charolais heifer at £1330, 338kg Charolais steer at £1520, 327kg Charolais heifer at £1380, 340kg Limousin steer at £1510, 353kg Charolais bull at £1580; Boho producer 355kg Limousin heifer at £1570, 386kg Limousin steer at £1610, 360kg Limousin steer at £1550; Enniskillen producer 406kg Charolais heifer at £1570, 323kg Charolais heifer at £1480, 420kg Charolais heifer at £1500, 329kg Charolais bull at £1450, 476kg Charolais bull at £1970, 341kg Charolais heifer at £1540; Kesh producer 348kg Charolais bull at £1690, 298kg Simmental bull at £1460, 321kg Charolais bull at £1690, 278kg Charolais bull at £1510; Garrison producer 240kg Charolais bull at £1190, 238kg Limousin heifer at £1180, 288kg Charolais heifer at £1240; Belleek producer 260kg Charolais heifer at £1210, 296kg Charolais heifer at £1410, 338kg Charolais heifer at £1630; Fivemiletown producer 344kg Limousin bull at £1560, 356kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1480 and Kesh producer 269kg Hereford bull at £1010, 249kg Charolais heifer at £1150, 200kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £810, 228kg Hereford bull at £940.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 400ppk paid for 500kg Charolais at £2000.

Light weights to 435ppk paid for a 430kg Charolais at £1870.

Enniskillen producer 580kg Charolais at £2200; Ballinamallard producer 580kg Charolais at £2140; Florencecourt producer 590kg Charolais at £2070; Castlederg producer 530kg Charolais at £2030, 500kg Charolais at £1900; Boho producer 516kg Charolais at £1980, 430kg Charolais at £1870; Lisbellaw producer 450kg Charolais at £1850; Irvinestown producer 450kg Charolais at £1720 and Fintona producer 420kg Charolais at £1500.

Sucklers

Suckler cows sold to £3320 paid for a Limousin cow with Hereford Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Ruling prices

Florencecourt producer Limousin cow and Charolais heifer calf at £3320, Simmental cow and Simmental heifer calf at £2980; Enniskillen producer Charolais cow and Simmental bull calf at £3000; Castlederg producer Charolais cow and Charolais bull calf at £2700; Derrygonnelly producer Charolais cow and Charolais bull calf at £2650; Enniskillen producer Shorthorn beef cow and Aberdeen Angus bull calf at £2400 and Trillick producer Shorthorn beef cow and Charolais heifer calf at £2680.

Fat cows

Kinawley producer 582kg Charolais at £1920; Ballinamallard producer 732kg Simmental at £2100, 726kg Charolais at £2220; Derrylin producer 640kg Limousin at £2050, 616kg Charolais at £1950; Newtownbutler producer 692kg Hereford at £1920; Enniskillen producer 660kg Limousin at £2070; Tempo producer 652kg Shorthorn beef at £2090 and Irvinestown producer 702kg Limousin at £2220.

Drop calves

Bull calves born June Charolais at £890, 460, 405, Belgian Blue at £400, Aberdeen Angus at £415; born May Aberdeen Angus at £415, Friesian at £370, 260 and born April Limousin at £590.

Heifer calves born June Charolais at £900, Belgian Blue at £445, 480; born May Charolais at £830, Belgian Blue at £580, 540 and born April Blonde d'Aquitaine at £485.