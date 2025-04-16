Striking new look boosting sales of Moira’s delicious cured meats in Britain

Jonny Cuddy of Ispini Charcuterie in Aughnacloy has now opened a specialist shop in Moira.

JONNY Cuddy, an award-winning producer of Ispini cured meats in Moira, is aiming for growth, especially in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland, from investing in a smart new look for the small business and its delicious product range.

The new look for Ispini – Irish for sausages – has just launched a striking new identity and packaging for the company’s award-winning charcuterie meats with considerable success at major food exhibitions in the UK.

Jonny has recently welcomed food entrepreneurs Peter Hannan, managing director of Hannan Meats and other artisan enterprises, also based in Moira, and chef Paul Clarke, the boss of artisan producers En Place in Cookstown and CRAIC Foods in Craigavon, into the farm-based enterprise he runs with sister Janice.

“The new branding and packaging are helping to sharpen our presence in very competitive markets and building on the strong interest in our wide range of cured meats there. Peter and Paul have brought vast experience, knowledge and expertise to all aspects of the business and especially our marketing,” says Jonny.

Jonny has gained national and international acclaim for delicious meats such as salamis, chorizo and saucisson, created from the pigs he rears on the family farm at Aughnacloy.

He’s won widespread recognition as one of the most meticulous and innovative producers of quality charcuterie in the UK and Ireland.

Ispini has won a host of major awards for its range of cured meats at influential events such as the UK Great Taste Awards, Blas na hEireann Irish National Food Awards and the industry’s prestigious British Charcuterie Awards.

Jonny’s decision to set up Ispini in August 2016 was motivated by a desire to widen the farm’s business base and increase the return from pigs by creating innovative pork-based foods not being produced in Northern Ireland.

He subsequently studied charcuterie at the School of Artisan Food at Welbeck in Nottinghamshire with Chris Moorby, an acknowledged expert on curing techniques.