Strong cattle trade at Enniskillen

Beef bullocks sold to 283ppk for a 564kg CH at 1600 and up to at 1870 for a 672kg LIM. Light weights to 329ppk for a 398kg CH at 1310.

BULLOCKS: Trilick producer 498kg LIM at 1280, 486kg HER at 1120, Tempo producer 516kg CH at1300, 610kg AA at 1330, 510kg CH at 1220, Belleek producer 516kg BB at 1370, 484kg CH at 1140, Roslea producer 672kg LIM at 1870, 620kg LIM at 1710, 650kg AA at 1670, Kilskerry producer 628kg LIM at 1330, 546kg LIM at 1330, 552kg LIM at 1230, Roscor producer 412kg CH at 1290, 394kg CH at 1250, 398kg CH at 1310, Letterbreen producer 624kg CH at 1620, 380kg BB at 920, Macken producer 308kg HER at 1570, 602kg HER at 1480, Derrylin producer 416kg LIM at 1280, 484kg LIM at 1210, Enniskillen producer 542kg CH at 1640, 564kg CH at 1600, 794kg CH bull at 1770, Kesh producer 674kg SH at 1660, 650kg BB at 1590, Fivemiletown producer 508kg AA at 1180, 508kg AA at 1130

WEANLINGS

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 700 to 1290 for a LIM 448kg, heifers sold from 620 to 1310 for a LIM 430kg.

Ruling Price: Irvinestown producer 448kg LIM bull at 1290, 365kg LIM hfr at 1000, 476kg LIM bull at 1280, 395kg LIM hfr at 1040, Enniskillen producer 448kg CH steer at 1140, 314kg LIM steer at 50, 304kg LIM steer at 860, 371kg CH steer at 1090, Florencecourt producer 299kg CH hfr at 920, 347kg HER bull at 840, 272kg LIM hfr at 770, 262kg CH hfr at 790, Ederney producer 262kg CH hfr at 790, 278kg CH steer at 860, 282kg CH steer at 860, 240kg CH hfr at 740, Fivemiletown producer 323kg CH hfr at 880, 324kg CH steer at 920, 331kg CH hfr at 70, 322kg CH steer at 950, Belcoo producer 347kg CH hfr at 1010, 345kg LIM hfr at 840, Garrison producer 334kg LIM hfr at 960, 319kg LIM bull at 750, Seskinore producer 345kg SIM hfr at 880, 301kg SIM hfr at740, 309kg HER hfr at 660, Irvinestown producer 408kg CH hfr at 990, 318kg CH hfr at 900, 420kg CH hfr at 1100, 460kg CH steer at 1190, Belleek producer 390kg CH steer at 1160, 427kg AA steer at 1010, 474kg CH steer at 1190, 390kg CH steer at 1100, 269kg CH hfr at 820, Kesh producer 268kg LIM hfr at 780, 306kg CH hfr at 890, 275kg CH hfr at 810, 312kg CH hfr at 820, 438kg CH steer at 1240, 319kg LIM hfr at 810, Trillick producer 274kg LIM hfr at 720, 341kg LIM bull at 760, Derryonnelly producer 321kg LIM hfr at 840, 296kg LIM hfr at 820, 331kg LIM bull at 850, 348kg CH hfr at 880, Belleek producer 296kg CH steer at 920, 339kg CH steer at 950, 334kg CH steer at 910, 400kg CH hfr at 1120, Enniskillen producer 294kg LIM steer at 910, 207kg CH bull at 620, 264kg LIM hfr at 770, 217kg SAL hfr at 500.

CALVES: Beef bred bull calves sold from at 250 to at 580 for a CH, and hfrs from at 190 to at 480 for a CH, Belcoo producer CH bull at 580, CH hfr at480, CH hfr at440, CH hfr at 465, Derrylin producer LIM hfr at450, Brookeborough producer LIM bull at 300, CH hfr at 310, Letterbreen producer AA bull at 285, Enniskillen producer HER bull at 280, Ballinamallard producer AA bull at 320, BB bull at290, AA bull at 280, Tempo producer SIM bull at 330, SIM bull at 330, SIM bull at 350

SUCKLER COWS

2019 LIM cow with April born hfr at 2520, 2019 LIM cow with April born LIM hfr at2380, 2019 LIM cow april born LIM bull at 2420, 2019 LIM cow with March born LIM bull at 2000, 2017 SIM cow with May born LIM bull at 1680, 2017 LIM with April born LIM bull at1820, 2020 SIM hfr with april born LIM hfr at1800, 2018 LIM cow with May born LIM bull at1770, 2013 SIM cow with April born CH hfr at1700

2016 SIM cow with March born CH bull at 1600, 2015 HER cow with jan born CH bull at 1620, 2017 AA cow with April born LIM hfr at 1500

2018 HER cow with April born LIM hfr at 1530

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 296ppk paid for a 582kg CHat1720, medium and light weights from 208-290ppk paid for a 450kg CH at 1300, Lisnaskea producer CH 660kg at 1780, CH 630kg at 1770, CH 620kg at 1780, CH 580kg at 1720, CH 590kg at 1690, Roscor producer CH 600kg at 1700, Lisbellaw producer CH 580kg at 1450, CH 558kg at 1390

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 235ppk paid for a 824kg CH at 1940, light weights from 128-245ppk paid for a 510kg CH at 1250, FRE cows from 82-203ppk paid for a 670kg FR at 1360, Fat bulls to 200ppk paid for a 1010kg CH at 2020