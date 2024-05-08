Commercial buyers drove the trade which saw an overall sale average of £6,700. Not one but three bulls were knocked down for a top price of 12,000gns.

The first bull securing this price tag was lot 532 Dyke Tornado. Offered for sale by breeder Messrs JR MacGregor, Glasgow, Tornado is an April 2022-born bull with F94L/F94L myostatin status and a calving ease EBV placing him in the top 10 per cent of the breed. Sired by Goldies Lordoftherings and out of Dyke Nora, a Netherhall Gilbert daughter, he goes on to work for commercial producers Huntlyhill Farms near Lanark.

The second 12,000gns lot was the 21 month-old Goldies Toshiba (lot 539), a bull who was placed second in his class at the pre-sale show for Bruce Goldie, Mouswald, Dumfries. Another F94L/F94L carrier, he has top 10 per cent EBVs for growth, muscle depth and carcase weight and was purchased by Mr E Mcleod, Blackhole Farm, Banchory. Full brother to two 10,000gns bulls he is sired by Wilodge LJ and his dam is the Ampertaine Commander-sired Goldies Iona.

Completing the 12,000gns trio was another from Bruce Goldie’s yard, this time lot 569 Goldies Trafalgar. The sire here is Ampertaine Opportunity, while his dam is Goldies Peach, a favourite daughter of the popular AI bull Wilodge Cerberus. With excellent EBVs, including gestation length, growth, muscle depth and beef value all falling within the top one per cent of the breed, this November 2022-born lad, who secured a blue ticket in the pre-sale show, is an F94L/F94L carrier. He goes over the water to work for Mr A N McArthur, Lossit Farm, Isle of Islay.

Next in the trade stakes and a further success for Messrs J R MacGregor was lot 533 Dyke Tenor. A 24 month-old bull, Tenor hit all the right notes selling for 11,000gns to Mr M Paterson, Dunruchan Farm, Muthill, Crieff. He is another F94L/F94L carrier, with carcase and maternal trait EBVs in the Top 10%. He is bred out of the Ryedale Paragon daughter Dyke Beatrice and is sired by Goldies Lordoftherings.

Concluding the day’s trading for Messrs J R MacGregor, which saw a total of four sold to average 9500gns, was lot 537 Dyke Tango, the Senior Champion in the pre-sale show. Sired by Whinfellpark Ohagan, he is out of Dyke Niva, who goes back to Claragh Franco. Purchased by Mr N A McCulloch, Kenmuir, Stranraer, this F94L/F94L, 23 month-old bull was knock down at 10,000gns.

In the hot seat judging the pre-sale show was Drew Kennedy, Tom of Cluny Farm, Aberfeldy. A commercial producer and strong Limousin supporter, Drew was looking for a tidy type, well-shaped but not extreme with good forward locomotion. His overall champions for the day came from the junior section, with Lot 591 Corsairtly Upperclass from Messrs R&K Davidson, Keith taking the Overall Supreme Championship and Lot 588 Anside Tesla from Mr & Mrs A Irvine, also from Keith taking the Overall Reserve Championship.=

Other leading prices:

- Lot 554 Maraiscote Tyler, the Reserve Senior Champion in the pre-sale show, sold at 9,500gns to W Steel & Co, Cumberhead, Lesmahagow

- Lot 548 Spittalton Trampus sold at 9,000gns to Messrs A & H Sim & Son, Rorandle, Inverurie

- Lot 564 Anside Tron sold at 8,000gns to WSL Muir, Upper Onston, Stromness, Orkney

- Lot 549 Harestone Texas sold at 8,000gns to J & J Wylie, Knockhouse Farm, Dunfermline

1 . Spring Stirling Bull Sales Dyke Tango - 10,000gns. (Pic supplied by British Limousin Cattle Society) Photo: British Limousin Cattle Society Photo Sales

2 . Spring Stirling Bull Sales Dyke Tenor - 11,000gns. (Pic: MacGregor Photography) Photo: catherine macgregor Photo Sales

3 . Spring Stirling Bull Sales Goldies Trafalgar - 12,000gns. (Pic supplied by British Limousin Cattle Society) Photo: British Limousin Cattle Society Photo Sales