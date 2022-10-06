Strong demand as Holstein bulls soar to 3,650gns at Kilrea

Trade peaked at 3,650gns, paid to Stuart Smith, Londonderry, for the yearling bull Prehen Frantic PLI £641. Sired by Denovo 3303 Citizen, his dam is Prehen Yoda Froukje VG85 SP who produced 10,280kgs at 4.90% butterfat and 3.81% protein in her second 305-day lactation. This much-admired bull attracted spirited bidding and sold to Charles Keatley from Magherafelt.

Second highest bid of day 3,100gns, was paid to the Inch Genetics partnership of Jim Morrison and James Cleland, Downpatrick, for the eighteen-month-old Inch Six PLI £339. He was sired by Mirabell Sound System, and is bred from Inch Doorman Daphne 3 VG who produced 10,103kgs at 4.47% butterfat and 3.55% protein in her second lactation. Buyers were Messrs R and I McLaughlin from Cloughmills.

The December 2020 born Keely Gold Sark bred by William Black, Coleraine, came under the hammer of auctioneer Mark Stewart at 2,350gns. An Annandale Oceana Gold son, his dam Keely Joel Sarah produced 10,686kgs at 3.92% butterfat and 3.21% protein in her second lactation. This one was snapped up by Hugh Stewart from Ballyclare.

Kilrea Mart

R Alexander, Clough, Ballymena, paid out 2,250gns to secure Stuart Smith’s Prehen Saturday PLI £563. This yearling entry was sired by Denovo 15848 Kenmore, and bred from Prehen Lanark Saskia EX91 SP.