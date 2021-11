Strong demand for cattle at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring Beef Cows sold to £1648-20 for a 820kg Lim. to £201. Followed by a 820kg Sim. to £195 (£1599) Cow Heifers sold to £1477-50 for a 750kg Lim. to £197 with a 680kg Lim. to £216 (£1468-80) and a 750kg Lim. to £216 (£1620) Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to 138 for 710kg (£979-80) reaching a top of £164 for a 570kg to £934-80. Fat Bulls sold to £1587-60 for a 1080kg Ch. to £147. Reaching a top of £153 for a 910kg Lim. to £1392-30.

Fat Steers sold to £224 for a 620kg Lim. Fat Heifers sold to £222 for a 590kg BRB. £1309-80. In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2070 for an 860kg Ch. (£240) selling to £251 per 100kg for a 660kg Ch. to £1660 Forward lots sold to £1340 for a 555kg Ch. (£241) with a 505kg Ch. to £1300 (£251) Med Weights sold to £1270 for a 500kg Lim. (£254)

Smaller sorts to £800 for a 340kg Ch. Heavy Heifers sold to £1660 for a 700kg Lim. (3237) with a 605kg Ch. to £1450 (£239).

Forward lots sold to £1430 for a 595kg Lim. (£240) with a 570kg Lim. to £1390 (£244) Med Weights sold to £1250 for a 500kg Lim. (£250) Smaller sorts to £950 for a 390kg Lim. Dairy Cows sold to £2220 Suckler Outfits sold to £1640.

Incalf Cows sold to £1420, Weanling Males sold to £1200 for a 450kg Ch. (£266) selling to £335 per 100kg for a 295kg Ch. to £990. Weanling Heifers sold to £950 for a 325kg Ch. (£292) selling to £323 per 100kg for a 260kg Ch. to £840.

Reared Male Lumps sold to £730 for Ch. Reared Female Lumps sold to £695 for Lim. Young Bull Calves sold to £440 for Ch. Heifer Calves sold to £410 for Ch.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS: Dungqannon Producer 750kg Lim. to £216 (£1620) Pomeroy Producer 680kg Ch. to £216 (£1468-80) Armagh Producer 690kg Lim. to £212 (£1462-80) Dungannon Producer 820kg Lim. to £201 (£1648-20) Beragh Producer 750kg Lim. to £197 (£1477-50) Coalisland Producer 820kg Sim. to £195 (£1599) Dungannon Producer 710kg Lim. to £195 (£1384-50) Fivemiletown Producer 640kg Ch. to £193 (£1235-20) Armagh Producer 790kg Lim. to £193 (£1524-70) Coalisland Producer 820kg Lim. to £190 (£1558) Fivemiletown Producer 750kg AA. to £190 (£1425) Cookstown Producer 630kg Lim. to £186 (£1171-80) Armagh Producer 820kg Ch. to £186 (£1525-20) Clogher Producer 600kg Lim. to £185 (£1110)

Other quality lots sold from £165 to £183 per 100kg

2nd quality coloured lots sold from £138 to £163 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £138 for 710kg selling to £164 for 570kg

Plainer lots sold from £102 to £122 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £64 to £87 per 100kg

FAT BULLS: Carrickmore Producer 910kg Lim. to £153 (£1392-30) Clogher Producer 880kg Lim. to £148 (£1302-40) Fivemiletown Producer 1080kg Ch. to £147 (£1587-60) Dungannon Producer 920kg Lim. to £130 (£1196) Omagh Producer 1000kg Ch. to £126 (£1260) Mackin Producer 1080kg Ch. to £125 (£1350) Derrylin Producer 1100kg Her. to £123 (£1353) Tempo Producer 790kg Ch. to £120 (£948).

FAT STEERS: 620KG Lim. to £224 (£1388-80) 770kg Lim. to £222 (£1709-40) 650kg Lim. to £216 (£1404) 590kg Sal. to £209. 810kg AA. to £205 (£1660-50) 630kg Ch. to £198. 600kg Lim. to £190. 510kg Fkv. to £186. 600kg Sim. to £186. 670kg AA. to £181. 600kg Sim. to £180.

FAT HEIFERS: 590kg Brb. To £222. £1309-80) 680kg Ch. to £216. 600kg Au. To £212. 510kg Sim. to £212. 600kg Lim. to £208.610kg Fkv. to £203. 540kg AA. to £195. 540kg Lim. to £195. 540kg Lim. to £195.640kg Ch. to £193. 630kg Lim. to 3186. 600kg Lim. to £185.

STORE BULLOCKS

Demand was stronger this week with a lot of quality lots on offer with heavy steers selling to £2070 for a 860kg Ch. (£240) and selling to a top of £251 per 100kg for a 660kg Ch. to £1660 other quality lots sold from £227 to £247 per 100kg Forward lots sold to a top of £245 per 100kg with a 505kg Ch. to £1240. And selling to £1340 for a 555kg Ch. (£241) LEADING PRICES: Paul Agnew Clogher 860kg Ch. to £2070 (£240) 800kg Ch. to £1870 (£234) and 750kg Ch. to £1730 (£230) Fivemiletown Producer 825kg Ch. to £1940 (£235) 740kg Ch. to £1740 (£235) 740kg AA. to £1670 (£226) and 745kg Ch. to £1660 (£223) Roy Hall Fivemiletown 715kg Lim. to £1770 (£247) 745kg Lim. to £1740 (£233) and 720kg Lim. to £1740 (£241) Armagh Producer 750kg Ch. to £1750 (£233) 745kg Lim. to £1700 (£228) and 740kg Ch. to £1680 (£227) B Connelly Trillick 720kg Lim. to £1660 (£230) P Connelly Fintona 660KG Ch. to £1660 (£251) and 710kg Lim. to £1610 (£227) D Greenaway Portadown 715kg Ch. to £1650 (£231) R Hicks Ballinamallard 660kg Ch. to £1620 (£240) J Connelly Newtownbutler 675kg Lim. to £1620 (£240) Forward lots P Cassidy Augher 555kg Ch. to £1340 (£241) A Williamson Fivemiletown 575kg Ch. to £1300 (£226) W Millar Augher 560kg Ch. to £1300 (£232) 535kg Ch. to £1270 (£237) 510kg Ch. to £1250 (£245) and 505kg Ch. to £1240 (£245)

MED WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG: P Cassidy Augher 500kg Lim. to £1270 (£254). M McNeice Portadown 470kg Lim. to £1180 (£251). C L Allen Ballygawley 490kg Ch. to £1180 (£251) and 500kg Ch. to £1070 (£214), G McStay Lurgan 475kg Pie. To £1140 (£240) 485kg Pie. To £1110 (£229) 470kg Pie. To £1090 (£232) 480kg Pie. To £1060, 420kg Pie. To £1050 (£250) 400kg Pie. To £1030 (£257) 425kg Pie. To £1000 (£235) and 440kg Pie. To £1000 (£227). Ballygawley Producer 470kg Lim. to £1100 (£234) and 450kg Lim. to £1080 (£240). P O Kane Cookstown 480kg Lim. to £1090and 495kg Ch. to £1070. A Daly Benburb 480kg Ch. to £1080. and 435KG Ch. to £1030.(£237). J Wiggam Fivemiletown 420kg Lim. to £1000 (£238)

SMALLER SORTS 340KG & UNDER: R J Crawford Stewartstown 340KG Ch. to £800, 330kg Sim. to £680, 245kg S/H. to £530, 300kg Fr. to £500, 250kg Fr. to £400 x 2. H Donnelly Cookstown 340kg Hol. to £330 and 285kg Hol. to £250.

STORE HEIFERS

The good steady demand continues this week again with heavy lots selling to £1660 for a 700kg Lim. (£237) with a 605kg Ch. selling to £1450 (£239) most others selling from £215 to £237 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £1430 for a 595kg Lim. (£240) with a 570kg Lim. to £1390 (£244).

SAMPLE PRICES; H McClelland Portadown 700kg Lim. to £1660 (£237) 700kg Ch. to £1660 (£237) 675kg Lim. to £1500 (£222) 630kg Ch. to £1500 (£238) 640kg Lim. to £1500 (£234) 625kg Lim. to £1490 (£238) 605kg Ch. to £1450 (£239). H Maculey Ballyclare 615kg Ch. to £1360 (£221) and 605kg B/B. to £1300 (£215). R Martin Portadown 645kg AA. to £1350 (£209) and 605kg B/B. to £1270 (£210)

Forward lots sold to £1430 for a 595kg Lim. (£240) 560kg Lim. to £1320 (£236) 570kg Lim. to £1280 (£224) to R Martin Portadown. M Loughran Cookstown 570kg Lim. to £1390 (£244). H Macauley Ballyclare 580kg Ch. to £1380 (£238) 565kg Ch. to £1350 (£239). Des Wilson Newtownbutler 555kg Ch. to £1280 (£230) and 560kg Ch. to £1270 (£227)

MED WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG: A Daly Benburb 500kg Lim. to £1250 (£250). Des Wilson Newtownbutler 495kg Ch. to £1200 (£242) 475kg Ch. to £1100 (£236) 500kg Ch. to £1100 (£220) and 455kg Lim. to £1000.B Howell Fivemiletown 495kg Ch. to £1140 (£230) and 490kg Ch. to £1100 (£224) A McKenzie Dungannon 485kg Au. To £1120 (£231). Des Kelly Ballygawley 495kg Lim. to £1030 and 455kg Lim. to £1000. R Woods Tempo 490kg Ch. to £1030. P B Donnelly Armagh 420kg Ch. to £1020 and 465kg Ch. to £950. R Martin Portadown 480kg Ch. to £990. D Jordan Newtownbutler 500kg AA. to £990. M McCaffery Clogher 405kg Ch. to £970. P McKee Ballygawley 485kg Lim. to £970. D McKenzie Dungannon 455kg Au. To £960 and 470kg Au. To £960.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: Des Kelly Ballygawley 390kg Lim. to £950 (£240) 395kg Her. to £730, 390kg Lim. to £720, 400kg Her. to £720and 380kg Her. to £690. A McKenzie Dungannon 395kg Ch. to £930 and 390kg Au. To £760. T Parks Craigavon 350kg Lim. to £760, 305kg Lim. to £720 and 330kg Lim. to £610. D McCartin Ballygawley 400kg AA. to £660. P McManus Brookeborough 345kg Ch. to £650, 330kg Sim. to £590, and 375kg AA. to £560. C Robinson Ballygawley 390kg AA. to £600.

WEANLINGS

A much larger entry this week sold to a strong demand with Steers & Bulls selling to £1200 for a 450kg Ch. (£266) 415kg Ch. to £1150 (£277) 410kg Ch. to £1090 (£266) 400kg Ch. to £1050 (£262) and 415kg Ch. to £1000 (£241) for P Slane Carrickmore. J Wiggam Fivemiletown 390kg Ch. to £1050 (£269) and 400kg Ch. to £1030 (£257). E H Sharkey Fivemiletown 365kg Ch. to £1010 (£277) and 365kg Lim. to £980 (£268) R & S Haire Fivemiletown 370kg Ch. to £990 (£267) 385kg Ch. to £980 (£254) and 380kg Ch. to £970 (£255). J J Hagan Pomeroy 295kg Ch. to £990 (£335) and 310kg Ch. to £900 (£290). J J Moane Fivemiletown 325kg AA. to £980 (£301). Johnston Farms Clogher 415kg Daq. to £930 (£224) and 425kg Daq. to £910 (£214). L Shields Newry 395kg Lim. to £910 (£230) M Largey Armagh 305kg Ch. to £900 (£295) and 325kg Ch. to £890 (£274)

WEANLING HEIFERS: P Robb Ballynahinch 325kg Ch. to £950 (£292) 360kg Ch. to £930 (£258) 295kg Ch. to £860 (£291) 360kg Lim. to £860 (£239) 305kg Ch. to £800 (£262) and 290kg Ch. to £790 (£272). J Wiggam Fivemiletown 365kg Ch. to £940 (£257) E P Robinson Fivemiletown 345kg Ch. to £920 (£266) J J Hagan Pomeroy 260kg Ch. to £840 (£323) and 250kg Ch. to £700 (£280) B Collins Brookeborough 295kg Ch. to £800 (£271) and 300kg Ch. to £760 (£253). J Jackson Fivemiletown 245kg Ch. to £780 (£318). M Largey Armagh 325kg Ch. to £770 (£237) 320kg Ch. to £740 (£231) 355kg B/B. to £720 mand 320kg Ch. to £710. C Creighton Roslea 255kg Daq. to £730 (£286). E O Hagan Eskra 295kg Lim. to £710. Cookstown Producer 265kg Ch. to £690.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A steady demand in this section with Calved Heifers selling to £2220 and £1860 for a Portadown Producer. Ballygawley Producer £1900, £1750, £1500 and £1450 for Calved Heifers. Dungannon Producer £1550 for Calved Heifer. Dungannon Producer £1470 for Calved Heifer. Tempo Producer £1350 for Calved Heifer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Keady Producer £1640 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf £1400 for 2016 Cow with Heifer Calf and £1380 for 2018 Cow with Heifer Calf. Stewartstown Producer £1600 for 2018 Cow with Bull Calf. Craigavon Producer £1500 for 2016 Cow with Heifer Calf and £1300 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1420 , £1310 and £1270 for an Omagh Producer. Co Cavan Producer £1250. Fivemiletown Producer £1240.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

Another large entry sold to a brisk demand with Bull Calves selling to £440 for a Ch. to Mountview Cattle Dungannon. E & T Beacom Maguiresbridge £430 for B/B. A Veitch Lisbellaw £390 for B/B. £385 for AA. and £355 for Ch. S Gormley Augher £370 and £360 for Simms. Killyman Producer £370 for B/B. G & S Breen Tempo £370 for AA. Omagh Producer £320 for AA. and £290 for Fkv. T J McCusker Tamlaght £315 for AA.

HEIFER CALVES: L Downey Roslea £410 for Lim. K Moore Augher £390 for Lim. J D Patterson Dungannon £350 for Lim. Killyman Producer £320 and £305 for Limms.

REARED MALE LUMPS: K Moore Augher £730, £700 and £640 for Chars £645 for Sal. £640 for Sim. and £560 for Lim. Clogher Producer £710 for Lim. W Hogg Fivemiletown £590 for Her. and £465 for AA. Keady Producer £530 for Lim. E Bell Newtownbutler £500 for Lim. Armagh Producer £485 for Lim. T McMahon Clogher £465 for Lim.