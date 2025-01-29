Strong demand for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, weanling heifers to £1340

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another strong demand for a good entry of quality stock on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 28th January resulting in a complete clearance of all stock presented.

This week weanling heifers sold to £1340 for a 400kg Charolais (£335) with a 330kg Charolais to £1240 (£376) a 340kg Charolais sold to £1260 (£371).

With smaller sorts selling to £1170 for a 285kg Charolais (£411).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1230 for a 430kg Limousin (£298) with a 295kg Charolais to £1190 (£403) a 345kg Blonde d'Aquitaine sold to £1040 (£301).

Smaller sorts sold to £411 per 100kg for a 190kg Simmental to £780 and a 250kg Charolais sold to £990 (£396).

Sample prices

Weanling heifers

Ballinamallard producer 400kg Charolais to £1340 (£335) 340kg Charolais to £1260 (£371) 330kg Charolais to £1240 (£376) 345kg Charolais to £1230 (£357) 330kg Charolais to £1180 (£358) 315kg Charolais to £1160 (£368) 300kg Charolais to £1090 (£363) and 300kg Charolais to £980 (£327) Lisnaskea producer 285kg Charolais to £1170 (£411) 315kg Charolais to £1120 (£356) 340kg Charolais to £1080 (£318) 300kg Charolais to £900 (£300) 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £840 290kg Charolais to £820 (£283) and 265kg Charolais to £810 (£306) Lisnaskea producer 350kg Limousin to £1170 (£334) 325kg Limousin to £1080 (£332) 290kg Limousin to £980 (£338) 295kg Limousin to £880 (£298) and 270kg Limousin to £840 (£311) Newtownbutler producer 380kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1160 (£305) 320kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1060 (£331) and 315kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £920 (£292) Garrison producer 300kg Simmental to £1030 (£343) 330kg Simmental to £1000 (£303) and 330kg Simmental to £950 (£288) Newtownbutler producer 270kg Charolais to £980 (£363) Newtownbutler producer 240kg Charolais to £830 (£346) and Derrylin producer 220kg Simmental to £810 (£368) 250kg Simmental to £760 (£304) 205kg Charolais to £650 (£317) 205kg Charolais to £640 (£312) and 145kg Charolais to £460 (£317).

Weanling steers and bulls

Lisnaskea producer 430kg Limousin to £1230 (£298) 360kg Limousin to £1020 (£283) Lisnaskea producer 295kg Charolais to £1190 (£403) and 250kg Charolais to £990 (£396) Newtownbutler producer 345kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1040 (£301) Newtownbutler producer 290kg Charolais to £1050 (£362) 345kg Charolais to £1020 (£296) and 275kg Limousin to £840 (£305) Derrylin producer 275kg Charolais to £960 (£348) 190kg Simmental to £780 (£411) and 140kg Charolais to £540 (£386) and Lisnaskea producer 240kg Limousin to £930 (£388) and 255kg Simmental to £920 (£361).

Lots more stock required weekly to supply a very strong demand from online and ringside competition.