Strong demand for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart with a complete clearance of stock
and live on Freeview channel 276
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1180 for a 385kg Charolais (£306) a 325kg Charolais sold to £1040 (£320) with others selling to £354 per 100kg for a 240kg Limousin to £850.
Weanling heifers sold to £1240 for a 455kg Limousin (£273) with a 385kg Limousin selling to £1100 (£286) a 280kg Limousin sold to £820 (£293) with others selling to £296 per 100kg for a 250kg Charolais to £740.
Sample prices
Weanling steers and bulls
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lisnaskea producer 385kg Charolais to £1180 (£306) and 325kg Charolais to £1040 (£320) Dungannon producer 350kg Limousin to £1050 (£300) 365kg Limousin to £1000 (£274) 320kg Charolais to £970 (£303) 335kg Limousin to £950 (£284) 340kg Limousin to £940, 330kg Belted Galloway to £900 and 240kg Limousin to £850 (£354) Newtwonbutler producer 345kg Charolais to £960, 360kg Charolais to £870, 375kg Limousin to £870, 300kg Limousin to £850, 310kg Limousin to £815, 305kg Charolais to £810, 325kg Charolais to £800, 295kg Charolais to £770, and 260kg Charolais to £710. Newtownbutler producer 275kg Aberdeen Angus to £600.
Weanling heifers
Lisnaskea producer 455kg Limousin to £1240 (£273) Dungannon producer 385kg Limousin to £1100 (£286) 390kg Limousin to £1060 (£272) 280kg Limousin to £820 (£293) and 250kg Charolais to £740 (£296) and Newtownbutler producer 295kg Charolais to £830 (£281).
Cows and calves
Derrylin producer Charolais cow with Charolais bull calf sold to £1180.
The mart needs more stock weekly to supply this very strong demand from online and ringside competition.