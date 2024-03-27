Strong demand for cattle at Saintfield Mart, bullocks selling to £2251 for 810kg Limousin
Fat cattle: Sold to a flying trade of £2251 for a 810kg Limousin, £278 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin bullocks 810kg £278 £2251, 800kg £250 £2000, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 800kg £238 £1904, 770kg £233 £1794, 730kg £234 £1708, 700kg £242 £1694, Ballynahinch producer Charolais heifers 660kg £278 £1835, 590kg £270 £1593, Hereford cows 650kg £218 £1417, 640kg £208 £1331, Lisburn producer Limousin cow 700kg £236 £1652, Belgian Blue cow 850kg £187 £1590, Belfast producer Belgian Blue cow 830kg £191 £1585, 790kg £196 £1548, Friesian cow 740kg £180 £1332, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus cow 730kg £216 £1576, Ballygowan producer Hereford heifers 660kg £231 £1525, 590kg £226 £1333, Carryduff producer Limousin cow 660kg £228 £1505, Kircubbin producer Montbeliarde cows 850kg £177 £1505, 670kg £162 £1085, Friesian cow 610kg £145 £885, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus heifer 540kg £262 £1414, Newtownards producer Belgian Blue bullocks 570kg £248 £1413, 610kg £230 £1403, Saintfield producer Limousin cow 650kg £208 £1352 and Killough producer Friesian cow 710kg £140 £995.
Bullocks: Sold to £1800 for a 620kg Charolais (290ppk).
Leading prices: Crossgar producer Charolais 620kg £1800, 620kg £1600, Herefords 720kg £1720, 660kg £1710 and Kircubbin producer Belgian Blues 500kg £1460, 480kg £1440, 490kg £1400, 470kg £1380.
Heifers: Sold to £1500 for a 530kg Limousin (285ppk).
Leading prices: Dromara producer Limousin 530kg £1500, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus heifer 570kg £1500 and Kircubbin producer Belgian Blue/Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1340, 490kg £1300, 500kg £1300, 510kg £1300.
Suckled calves: Sold to £1500 for a 400kg Limousin bullock calf (375ppk).
Leading prices: Comber producer Limousin bullocks 400kg £1500, 400kg £1420, 330kg £1150, Ballygowan producer Limousin/Simmental heifers 440kg £1230, 450kg £1230, 420kg £1160.
Dropped calves: Sold to £390 for a Belgian Blue heifer and £370 for a Aberdeen Angus bull.