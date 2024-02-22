Strong demand for cattle at Saintfield Mart, fats selling to £1814 for 630kg
Fat cattle: 120 fats sold to £1814 for a 630kg Limousin heifer, £288 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Dromara producer Limousin heifers 630kg £288 £1814, 590kg £281 £1657, 590kg £280 £1652, 600kg £274 £1644, 620kg £262 £1624, 580kg £246 £1426, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 770kg 3229 £1763, 710kg £229 £1625, 720kg £225 £1620, 690kg £232 £1600, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus bull 1130kg £150 £1695, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus bullock 620kg £250 £1550, Friesian bullocks 650kg £218 £1417, 630kg £208 £1310, 640kg £204 £1305, Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus bull 910kg £170 £1547, Ballynahinch producer Limousin heifer 580kg £280 £1652, Moira producer Aberdeen Angus cows 610kg £246 £1500, 590kg £220 £1298, Saintfield producer Hereford/Aberdeen Angus cows 840kg £178 £1495, 800kg £154 £1232, 680kg £172 £1169, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus cow 790kg £170 £1343, 780kg £166 £1294, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus heifers 620kg £238 £1475, 590kg £236 £1392, Killinchy producer Limousin cow 720kg £196 £1411, Killyleagh producer Charolais cow 740kg £185 £1369, Downpatrick producer Hereford bullocks 560kg £234 £1310, 510kg £252 £1285, Lisburn producer Charolais cows 570kg £221 £1259, 560kg £220 £1232, Saintfield producer Friesian cow 760kg £154 £1170, Killough producer Friesian cows 680kg £158 £1074, 650kg £160 £1040, 690kg £145 £1000, 570kg £166 £946, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cow 700kg £131 £917, Comber producer Friesian cow 630kg £144 £907.
Bullocks: 75 sold to £1600 for a 620kg Simmental.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Simmentals 620kg £1600, 540kg £1560, 500kg £1470, 500kg £1460, 520kg £1460, 540kg £1460, 500kg £1440, 530kg £1420, 470kg £1400, Killyleagh producer Charolais 530kg £1580, 530kg £1570, 500kg £1490, Castlewellan producer Charolais 480kg £1580, 480kg £1560, 540kg £1550, 500kg £1520, 450kg £1460, 420kg £1440, 440kg £1440, 440kg £1420, 400kg £1390, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 530kg £1580, Downpatrick producer Charolais 480kg £1500, 450kg £1470, 460kg £1450, Dromore producer Limousins 500kg £1500, 420kg £1330, 400kg £1310, Downpatrick producer Charolais 500kg £1500, 470kg £1490, 450kg £1440, 400kg £1400, 420kg £1400, 450kg £1400 and Lisburn producer Charolais 430kg £1480, 430kg £1430, 450kg £1430, 400kg £1390, 400kg £1360.
Heifers: 60 sold to £1490 for a 600kg Aberdeen Angus.
Leading prices: Ballywalter producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1490, Killyleagh producer Limousins 550kg £1450, 590kg £1420, 600kg £1420, 560kg £1360, 500kg £1270, Lisburn producer Charolais 600kg £1430, 580kg £1390, 550kg £1350, 520kg £1300, 490kg £1290, Crossgar producer Limousin 460kg £1290, Downpatrick producer Limousins 490kg £1390, 450kg £1250, Castlewellan producer Limousins 500kg £1350, 530kg £1350, 440kg £1150, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 390kg £1150, 380kg £1150, 400kg £1130, 360kg £1120, 370kg £1120, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 460kg £1140, 470kg £1140, 440kg £1130, 470kg £1130, 400kg £1000, 390kg £990 and Downpatrick producer Limousins 440kg £1110, 400kg £1050.
Suckled calves:110 sold to £1430 for a 390kg Charolais bullock calf.
Leading prices: Dungannon producer Charolais bullocks 390kg £1430, 390kg £1420, 390kg £1410, 390kg £1400, 350kg £1380, 360kg £1340, Lisburn producer Limousin bullocks 420kg £1400, 370kg £1380, 400kg £1380, 370kg £1350, 350kg £1330, Ballygowan producer Charolais bulls 350kg £1280, 280kg £1210, Killyleagh producer Charolais bullocks 360kg £1260, 360kg £1220, 360kg £1200, Comber producer Limousin bulls 350kg £1230, 320kg £1120, Limousin heifers 360kg £1090, 300kg £960, Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 370kg £1190, 340kg £1150, 350kg £1130 and Downpatrick producer Charolais heifers 380kg £1100, 340kg £1090, 350kg £1070, 320kg £1050, 290kg £1010.
Dropped calves: 60 sold to £500 for a Simmental heifer calf.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Simmental heifer £500, Belfast producer Belgian Blue bulls £460, £420, Dromore producer Shorthorn heifers £430, £390, £360, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £365, £310, Saintfield producer Limousin heifer £350, Ballygowan producer Limousin bulls £350, £320 twice, £300, Limousin heifer £330, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £340, £320, £290, Aberdeen Angus heifers £300, £270, Newtownards producer Hereford bulls £330, £310, £300, £280, Hereford heifer £300, Newtownards producer Limousin heifer £350 and Ballgowan producer Aberdeen Angus bull £335.