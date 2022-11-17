Beef cows sold to 255p for 810kg at £2065.

Friesian cows to 190p 680kg at £1292.

Beef heifers to 280p 540kg at £1522.

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Beef bullocks to 283p for 640kg at £1811 and to top per head for £2411 for 910kg.

Friesian bullocks to 209p 640kg at £1337.

Beef cows

J Forsythe, Drumsurn Limousin 810kg £2065 (255) R Boville, Toomebridge Limousin 650kg £1514 (233) V Hamilton, Ballymena 880kg £2041 (232) W Patton, Cloughmills Limousin 660kg £1498 (227) R Boville, Limousin 800kg £1688 (211) J Steele Jnr, Limousin 610kg £1287 (211) A McCullough, Abe 670kg £1386 (207) Matthews Brothers, Limousin 860kg £1771 (206) M McConkey, Larne Limousin 730kg £1489 (204) R Robinson, Simmental 660kg £1346 (204) Matthew Brothers, Limousin 730kg £1474 (202) M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 730kg £1474 (202) C McErlean, Limousin 840kg £1680 (200) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 700kg £1400 (200) J Forsythe, Limousin 750kg £1500 (200) and K Molyneaux, Crumlin Limousin 580kg £1148 (198).

Friesian cows

R Steele Jnr, 680kg £1292 (190) O Magill, Crumlin 640kg £1024 (160) R Steele Jnr, 760kg £1208 (159) D Minford, Crumlin 710kg £1121 (158) A and W McMaster 780kg £1209 (155) H Carson, Dundrod 650kg £1001 (154) R Steele Jnr, 650kg £988 (152) A Pinkerton, 740kg £1117 (151) J and M Wilson, Broughshane 710kg £1072 (151) R Steele Jnr 630kg £945 (150) H Anderson, Ballymoney 560kg £840 (150) A and W McMaster, Broughshane 600kg £900 (150) D Stuart and Thompson 710kg £1050 (148) O Magill, Crumlin 610kg £902 (148) S McCrystal, 700kg £1036 (148) and P Brown, Clough 690kg £1021 (148).

Beef heifers

I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 540kg £1512 (280) S McCann, Randalstown 670kg £1762 (263) D Mason, Portaferry Limousin 580kg £1519 (262) I Parker, Charolais 700 £1827 (261) L McAuley, Balyclare Charolais 530kg £1378 (260) I Beggs, Limousin 520kg £1341 (258) I Beggs, Limousin 520kg £1336 (257) I Beggs, Limousin 510kg £1300 (255) R Savage, Limousin 600kg £1524 (254) D Mason, Limousin 580kg £1473 (254) L McAuley, Ballyclare 540kg £1366 (253) I Beggs, Limousin 580kg £1450 (250) W Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 640kg £1600 (250) V Hamilton, Ballymena Simmental 650kg £1618 (249) G Martin, Broughshane Charolais 570kg £1413 (248) and J O’Rawe, Charolais 620kg £1537 (248).

Beef bullocks

Parker and Sinclair, Crumlin, Limousin 640kg £1811.20 (283), John McIntyre, Castledawson, Blonde d'Aquitaine 860kg £2373.60 (276), John McIntyre, Castledawson, Charolais 850kg £2337.50 (275), Parker and Sinclair, Crumlin, Limousin 710kg £1909.90 (269), Parker and Sinclair, Crumlin, Charolais 670kg £1802.30 (269), Parker and Sinclair, Crumlin, Charolais 750kg £2010 (268), Parker and Sinclair, Crumlin, Charolais 730kg £1949.10 (267), T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine, Charolais 710kg £1888.60 (266), John McIntyre, Castledawson, Charolais 910kg £2411.50 (265), Parker and Sinclair, Crumlin, Charolais 660kg £1742.40 (264), W J Booth, Newtownards, Charolais 690kg £1814.70 (263), W H O’Melvena, Broughshane, Limousin 760kg £1960.80 (258), James O’Rawe, Gracehill, Charolais 690kg £1780.20 (258), W J Booth, Newtownards, Charolais 700kg £1806 (258), T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine, Charolais 720kg £1843.20 (256) and S Kane, Doagh, Charolais 680kg £1740.80 (256).

Top per head

John McIntyre, Castledawson, Charolais 910kg £2411.50, John McIntyre, Castledawson, Blonde d'Aquitaine 860kg £2373.60, John McIntyre, Castledawson, Charolais 850kg £2337.50, John McIntyre, Castledawson, Abe 880kg £2244, John McIntyre, Castledawson, Limousin 850kg £2150.50, Fergus Ferguson, Stewartstown, Charolais 830kg £2058.40, Parker and Sinclair, Crumlin, Charolais 750kg £2010, R Kelly, Coleraine, Charolais 810kg £1992.60, W H O’Melvena, Broughshane, Limousin 760kg £1960.80, Parker and Sinclair, Crumlin, Charolais 730kg £1949.10, Parker and Sinclair, Crumlin, Charolais 760kg £1915.20, Fergus Ferguson, Stewartstown, Charolais 780kg £1911, Parker and Sinclair, Crumlin, Limousin 710kg £1909.90, Parker and Sinclair, Crumlin, Charolais 750kg £1905, T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine, Charolais 710kg £1888.60 and T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine, Charolais 720kg £1843.20.

Friday 11th November 2022: Dairy cows - Strong demand for dairy cattle to £3800 for a young Friesian bull from D J and S Allen, Limavady, calved heifers to £3050 which was paid to P Tinsley, Dromore.

P Tinsley, Dromore Friesian £3050, D and M Mc Gregor, Muckamore Holstein £2980, £2680, P Tinsley, Dromore Friesian £2650, £2480, J Adams, Ballymena Friesian £2400, P Tinsley, Dromore Friesian £2320, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £2280, J Hunter, Crumlin Ayrshire £2100, M Smyth, Cloughmills Holstein £2100, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £2000 and J Adams, Ballymena Friesian £2000.

Suckler cows

Suckler stock sold to £1800 for a Saler heifer with bull calf.

B Millar, Randalstown Saler and Bull calf £1800, S G Wallace, Broughshane Abe and bull calf £1620, K McConnell, Muckamore Limousin £1450, D Allen, Moneymore Limousin and Bull calf £1450, D Allen, Moneymore Limousin and heifer calf £1400, S G Wallace, Broughshane Charolais and heifer calf £1300 and D Allen, Moneymore Limousin and heifer calf £1300.

Calves

250 calves sold to £570 for a month old Belgian Blue bull.

Heifer calves to £530 for a four month old Charolais.

Bulls

B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £570, A M Fulton, Cullybackey Stabiliser £545, F and S Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £480, R Adams, Ballymena Brb £465, O Kearney, Bellaghy Belgian Blue £450, M Doherty, Glarryford Belgian Blue £445, A Christie, Ballymoney Abe £445, V Erskine, Ballyclare Limousin £440, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee Belgian Blue £435 x2, M Martin, Randalstown Limousin £420, T Martin, Portaferry Belgian Blue £410, M Doherty, Glarryford Limousin £410, J Adair, Kells Belgian Blue £410, G Patton, Ballymoney Abe £410 and J Adair, Kells Abe £405.

Heifers

A Christie, Ballymoney Charolais £530, A Dunn, Carrickfergus Limousin £490, £480, D McClintock, Moorfields Limousin £430, B Alexander, Ballymena Belgian Blue £430, V Erskine, Ballyclare Limousin £420, A McNair, Ballyclare Abe £410 x5, A Christie, Ballymoney Abe £410, M Martin, Randalstown Limousin £400, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee Belgian Blue £380, A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £370 and M Martin, Randalstown Limousin £370.

Holstein/Friesian

A M Crawford, Ballynure Holstein £155 x5, F and S Hill, Randalstown Holstein £150, A M Crawford, Ballynure Holstein £100, T Martin, Portaferry Holstein £75, R Adams, Ballymena Holstein £65 and A M Crawford, Ballynure Holstein £60.

Weanlings

An entry of 300 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £860 over for a Charolais 490kg at £1350 offered by R and G Bell, Nutt's Corner.

Heifers sold to £910 over for a Limousin 350kg £1260 presented by John Buick, Kells.

Bullocks 0-300kg

Local farmer, Charolais 270kg £870kg (322), local farmer Charolais 270kg £870 (322), local farmer Charolais 290kg £930 (320), local farmer, Charolais 270kg £850 (314), Parkmore Farms, Ballymena, Limousin 280kg £850 (303), Parkmore Farms, Ballymena, Limousin 280kg £840 (300), Parkmore Farms, Ballymena, Limousin 270kg £800 (296), J McNeill, Moorfields, Simmental 220kg £650 (295), S J Mulholland, Hannahstown, Simmental 200kg £580 (290), local farmer, Limousin 260kg £750 (288), local farmer, Shorthorn beef 280kg £800 (285), J McNeill, Moorfields, Simmental 210kg £590 (281), Mark McClelland, Larne, Blonde d'Aquitaine 250kg £700 (280), P Davison, Comber, Simmental 150kg £420 (280), Mark McClelland, Larne, Blonde d'Aquitaine 220kg £610 (277) and WM Dennison, Antrim, Charolais 290kg £800 (275).

301-350kg

Local farmer, Charolais 320kg £990 (309), local farmer Charolais 330kg £990 (300), Parkmore Farms, Ballymena, Limousin 350kg £1040 (297), J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 330kg £980 (297), J Buick, Kells Limousin 320kg £930 (290), Limousin 320kg £920 (287), W Dennison, Antrim Charolais 340kg £970 (285), J Buick, Kells Limousin 320kg £910 (284), J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 350kg £990 (282), Parkmore Farms, Glenariffe Limousin 340kg £960 (282), J Buick, Kells Limousin 310kg £865 (279), Limousin 340kg £930 (273), Limousin 310kg £845 (272), J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 350kg £950 (271), W Dennison, Antrim Charolais 340kg £920 (270) and R G Mulholland, Belfast Simmental 340kg £900 (264).

350kg plus

J Buick, Kells Limousin 360kg £1050 (291), J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 380kg £1080 (284), W Dennison, Antrim Charolais 370kg £1030 (278), R and G Bell, Nutts Corner Limousin 490kg £1350 (275), L Ervine, Newtownabbey Charolais 430kg £1170 (272), J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 410kg £1110 (270), D F McAlonan, Dunloy Charolais 480kg £1290 (268), S Graham, Portglenone Limousin 360kg £940 (261), J Buick, Kells Limousin 380kg £990 (260), R and G Bell, Nutts Corner Charolais 530kg £1350 (254), J Buick, Kells Limousin 380kg £960 (252), Limousin 370kg £920 (248), T Rainey, Ballygally Limousin 430kg £1060 (246), G Rea, Glenwherry Limousin 370kg £905 (244), R and G Bell, Nutts Corner Limousin 490kg £1190 (242) and D Gourley, Ballygally Abe 360kg £860 (238).

Bullocks

0 – 300kg

R Alexander, Broughshane Charolais 230kg £770 (334), local farmer Charolais 300kg £910 (303), Limousin 270kg £790 (292), Charolais 260kg £760 (292), R Alexander, Broughshane Charolais 300kg £870 (290), local farmer Charolais 270kg £780 (288), R G Mulholland, Belfast Charolais 210kg £600 (285), local farmer Charolais 260kg £740 (284), Limousin 230kg £650 (282), Charolais 270kg £740 (274), Charolais 280kg £760 (271), R Alexander, Broughshane Charolais 280kg £750 (267), S J Mulholland, Belfast Simmental 230kg £610 (265), Parkmore Farms, Glenariffe Limousin 280kg £740 (264) and J McMordie, Moorfields Saler 250kg £660 (264), Saler 250kg £660 (264).

300 – 350kg

J Buick, Kells Limousin 350kg £1260 (360), R Alexander, Broughshane Charolais 310kg £900 (290), local farmer Limousin 320kg £920 (287), R Alexander, Broughshane Charolais 320kg £920 (287), J McMordie, Moorfields Charolais 350kg £985 (281), A and L Douds, Clough Simmental 350kg £900 (257), Limousin 350kg £870 (248), local farmer Limousin 310kg £770 (248), A and L Douds, Clough Limousin 340kg £835 (245), Parkmore Farms, Glenariffe Limousin 310kg £750 (241), A and L Douds, Clough Simmental 350kg £830 (237), Parkmore Farms, Glenariffe Limousin 330kg £780 (236), W Dennison, Antrim Charolais 330kg £780 (236), TJA and RA Kennedy, Cullybackey Limousin 320kg £750 (234), A and L Douds, Ballymena Simmental 340kg £780 (229) and W Dennison, Antrim Charolais 350kg £800 (228).

350kg plus

J Buick, Kells Limousin 410kg £1120 (273), Limousin 420kg £1110 (264), J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 360kg £930 (258), L Ervine, Newtownabbey Charolais 380kg £980 (257), J Buick, Kells Limousin 420kg £1060 (252), L Ervine, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 470kg £1120 (238), J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 380kg £890 (234), Parkmore Farms, Glenariffe Limousin 390kg £910 (233), Limousin 360kg £840 (233), J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 390kg £880 (225), Charolais 400kg £900 (225) and D Thompson, Ahoghill Simmental 450kg £940 (208).

Monday 15th November 2022: An entry of 1400 sheep met a good trade.

Breeders to £245, ewe lambs to £150 and store lambs to £98.

Breeding sheep

D Ford, Islandmagee 1 Suffolk £245, D Ford, 1 Suffolk £210, A Dodd, Saintfield 1 Dorset £200, D Ford, 1 Suffolk £200, D Ford, 1 Suffolk £195, A Dodd, 4 Texel £180, A Dodd, 8 Texel £172, A Dodd, 8 Dorset £172, A Dodd, 7 Dorset £170, A Dodd, 7 Suffolk £168, A Dodd, 5 Suffolk £162, A Dodd, 5 Dorset £162, D Ford, 4 Texel £160, A Dodd, 1 Suffolk £155, A Dodd, 6 Dorset £150 and D Ford, 1 Suffolk £150.

Ewe lambs

M Millen, Coleraine 2 Texel £150, M Elliott, Ballymoney 10 Mule £133, M Millen, 2 Texel £132, M Millen, 2 Texel £125, M Elliott, Armoy 11 Mule £124, M Elliott, 11 Mule £116, K Moore, Coagh, 5 Mule £115, K Moore, 6 Mule £105, P McKeever, Martinstown 3 Blackface £96, R Frazer, Rathfriland 9 Che £95, I McMullan, Glenarm, 10 Mule £94, J Black, Ballycastle 9 Mule £94, P Kelly, Ballycastle 11 Mule £93, J Black, Ballycastle 8 Mule £93, J Black, 11 Mule £92 and J Black, 12 Mule £92.

Store lambs

DJ Fenton, Broughshane 33 Texel £98, J and S Bailey, Ballycastle 2 Texel £96, P McAuley, Woodburn 15 Texel £95, DJ Fenton, Broughshane 4 Texel £95, M McClelland, Doagh 15 Texel £93, M and R Simpson, Broughshane 6 Texel £92, P Kelly, Ballycastle 1 Mule £90, A McKeegan, Glenarm 12 Texel £90, R Carlisle, Newtownabbey 18 Texel £90, Dundarave Poperies, 60 Texel £89.50, T Duncan, Ballyclare 10 Texel £89.50, Dundarave Properties, 3 Texel £89, E McAtamney, 10 Texel £89, J Rowney, Ballynure 7 Texel £89, J and D Watt, Ballymoney 18 Texel £88.50 and M Patterson, Nutts Corner 23 Texel £88.50.

Tuesday 16th November 2022: A good entry of 180 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday.

Bullocks sold to 281p over for a Charolais 410kg at £1155 offered by J Brown, Kells and to 250p over for a Charolais heifer 440kg at £1100 offered by AJ Wilson, Ballymena.

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

J Brown, Kells Charolais 410kg £1155 (281) V Boyle, Ballymena Limousin 420kg £1150 (273) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 420kg £1120 (266) J Alcorn, Glengormley Limousin 430kg £1145 (266) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 490kg £1290 (263) T Rainey, Ballygalley Abe 490kg £1280 (261) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 460kg £1200 (260) V Boyle, Ballymena Limousin 430kg £1120 (260) S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 430kg £11200 (260) N Boyle, Ballyclare Charolais 440kg £1140 (259) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 470kg £1210 (257) N Boyle, Limousin 460kg £1180 (256) D Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 390kg £1000 (256) J Alcorn, Glengormley 430kg £1085 (252) and J H Brown, Kells 2x Limousin 400kg £1000 (250).

501kg and over

T Moorhead, Aughafatten Charolais 540kg £1470 (272) D Logan, Randalstown Charolais 590kg £1560 (264) T Moorhead, Charolais 560kg £1470 (262) D Logan, Charolais 560kg £1460 (260) S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 600kg £1550 (258) B Black, Glenarm Limousin 610kg £1560 (255) T Moorhead, Charolais 600kg £1530 (255) D Logan, Charolais 550kg £1400 (254) D Logan, Charolais 590kg £1500 (254) T Moorhead, Charolais 540kg £1350 (250) S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 640kg £1600 (250) S Hunter, Charolais 560kg £1400 (250) S Hunter, Charolais 590kg £1460 (247) S Hunter, Charolais 530kg £1310 (247) T Moorhead, Limousin 580kg £1420 (244) and local farmer Belgian Blue 530kg £1295 (244).

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

AJ Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 440kg £1100 (250) AJ Wilson, Charolais 480kg £1150 (239) S Percy, Randalstown Limousin 300kg £700 (233) B Black, Carnlough Charolais 500kg £1160 (232) JC McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 430kg £980 (227) O McConnon, Randalstown Limousin 400kg £870 (217) RA Hill, Islandmagee Belgian Blue 430kg £920 (214) D Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 470kg £1000 (212) S Percy, Limousin 370kg £780 (210) W and R Graham, Belgian Blue 500kg £1030 (206) D Fleming, Limousin 460kg £945 (205) RA Hill, 2x Belgian Blue 390kg £800 (205) C Nairn, Newtownards Belgian Blue 360kg £735 (204) and D Donnan, 2 x Abe 460kg £905 (196).

501kg and over

F McKendry, Broughshane Limousin 550kg £1290 (234) B Black, Carnlough Limousin 510kg £1190 (233) McCready, McCartney Charolais 540kg £1250 (231) McCready, McCartney Charolais 560kg £1290 (230) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 530kg £1220 (230) D Logan, Shorthorn beef 560kg £1280 (228) B Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 580kg £1325 (228) D Logan, Charolais 570kg £1280 (224) B Smyth, Limousin 510kg £1140 (223) McCready, McCartney Charolais 540kg £1200 (222) B Smyth, Charolais 510kg £1130 (221) B Smyth, Charolais 520kg £1150 (221) D Logan, Simmental 580kg £1270 (219) W and R Graham, Limousin 550kg £1105 (200) W and R Graham, Saler 510kg £1000 (196) and D Logan, Hereford 560kg £1060 (189).

Wednesday 16th November 2022: An entry of 2400 sheep met an improved trade.

Fat lambs sold to a top per head of 508p for a pen of 10 Beltex 22.5kg at £114.50 from Glenkeen farms and to a top per head of £119 for 6 heavy Suffolk from Robert Workman, Kilwaughter.

Fat ewes sold to £152.

Lambs

Top per head

R Workman, Kilwaughter 6 Suffolk 27kg £119, K Topping, Maghermorne 18 Texel 27kg £117.50, W R Magee, Kilwaughter 34 Texel 26.5kg £117, S Hall, Larne 19 Texel 26kg £116.50, H Hall, Newtownabbey 4 Texel 26kg £116.50, D McKeeman, Ballymoney 25 Suffolk 27kg £116, S White, Cloughmills 10 Texel 26.5 £116, J Duffin, Larne 10 Texel 26kg £115.50, A Burleigh, Glenarm 9 Suffolk 26.5kg £115, B Hughes, Clough 2 Suffolk 26kg £115, R Boyle, Larne 11 Texel 23.5kg £115, Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady 10 Beltex 22.5kg £114.50, A McNair, Ballyclare 17 Texel 26kg £114.5, K Stewart, Larne 10 Texel 26kg £114, W M R Hamilton, Broughshane 27Suff 25.5kg £114 and WR Hamilton, Broughshane 27 Suffolk 25.5kg £114.

Top per kilo

Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady 10 Beltex 22.5kg £114.50 (508), G Martin, Broughshane 17 Texel 22.5kg £113 (502), I Morrison, Dunloy 30 Texel 22kg £109.50 (497), M A Turtle, Broughshane 11 Charollais 21.5kg £106 (493), C and I Dunlop, Cairncastle 7 Texel 18kg £88.50 (491), local farmer 15 Texel 21kg £103 (490), R Boyle, Larne 11 Texel 23.5kg £115 (489), I Kernohan, Randalstown 29 Texel 23kg £112 (487), J McCollum, Carnlough 16 Charollais 21kg £102 (485), J Fenton, Glarryford 11 Beltex 21kg £102 (485), local farmer 18 Suffolk 21.5kg £104 (483), B and A McCammon, Magheramorne 40 Texel 23kg £111 (482), N McAuley, Ballyclare 12 Suffolk 23kg £111 (482), J Bonnar, Broughshane 26 Texel 22kg £105.50 (479), H Stirling, Larne 7 Suffolk 21.5kg £103 (479) and local farmer 34 Texel 21.5kg £103 (479).

Ewes

First quality

Blackface – £60-£95

Crossbred – £85-£128

Texel – £105-£149

