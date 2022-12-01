Strong demand for dairy cattle to calved heifer sells for £3150 at Ballymena

Beef cows sold to 259p for a Limousin 720kg at £1864, Friesian cows to 187p 670kg at £1252.

Beef heifers to 266p 500kg at £1330.

Advertisement

Beef bullocks to 285p 700kg £1995 and to a top per head of £2550 for 1000kg.

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian bullocks to 209p 810kg at £1692.

Beef cows

Advertisement

H Crawford, Newtownards, Limousin 720kg £1864.80 (259), O'Kane Farm, Dunloy, Limousin 810kg £2049.30 (253), O'Kane Farm, Dunloy, Limousin 750kg £1867.50 (249), O'Kane Farm, Dunloy, Belgian Blue 760kg £1884.80 (248), Ivan Lynn, Armoy, Limousin 780kg £1911 (245), Ivan Lynn, Armoy, Belgian Blue 730kg £1773.90 (243), Ivan Lynn, Armoy, Limousin 710kg £1711.10 (241), Ivan Lynn, Armoy, Limousin 810kg £1944 (240), Ivan Lynn, Armoy, Limousin 710kg £1689.80 (238), O'Kane Farm, Dunloy, Charolais 960kg £2236.80 (233), Simon Moore, Crumlin, Limousin 730kg £1686.30 (231), A Hillan, Broughshane, Charolais 880kg £1997.60 (227) and R McNabney, Broughshane, Limousin 580kg £1316.60 (227).

Friesian cows

Advertisement

A Lamont, Portglenone, Friesian 670kg £1252.90 (187), Rockmount Farm, Hillsborough, Friesian 540kg £993.60 (184), Andrew Bowden, Greyabbey, Friesian 640kg £1164.80 (182), T and M E Taylor, Doagh, Friesian 690kg £1214.40 (176), David A Strange, Ballyclare, Friesian 650kg £1085.50 (167), J and C Kane, Ballycastle, Friesian 760kg £1246.40 (164), Rockmount Farm, Hillsborough, Friesian 610kg £976 (160), ESG IVY Farm Ltd, Crumlin, Holstein 800kg £1248 (156), W Moore, Templepatrick, Friesian 730kg £1138.80 (156), Frank O’Hara, Ballymena, Friesian 600kg £930 (155), D Montgomery, Glenwherry, Friesian 670kg £1018.40 (152), W Mitchell, Kells, Friesian 720kg £1087.20 (151) and J and C Kane, Ballycastle, Friesian 590kg £885 (150).

Beef heifers

Advertisement

P Donnelly, Rathkenny, Limousin 500kg £1330 (266), R Woodside, Ballyclare, Abondance 680kg £1802 (265), P Donnelly, Rathkenny, Charolais 570kg £1504.80 (264), John Lindsay, Belfast, Limousin 570kg £1504.80 (264), P Donnelly, Rathkenny, Charolais 570kg £1499.10 (263), P Donnelly, Rathkenny, Limousin 550kg £1446.50 (263), John Lindsay, Belfast, Limousin 530kg £1393.90 (263), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn, Limousin 600kg £1566 (261), P Donnelly, Rathkenny, Charolais 560kg £1456 (260), R Woodside, Ballyclare, Abondance 630kg £1631.70 (259), John Lindsay, Belfast, Limousin 560kg £1450.40 (259), P Donnelly, Rathkenny, Limousin 500kg £1290 (258) and Thomas Moorhead, Aghafatten, Charolais 620kg £1599.60 (258).

Beef bullocks

Advertisement

Top per kg

I N McClelland, Coleraine Limousin 700kg £1995 (285) M Gallagher, Magherafelt Limousin 730kg £2065 (283) M Gallagher, Limousin 820kg £2320 (283) IN McClelland, Coleraine Blonde d'Aquitaine 620kg £1754 (283) M Gallagher, Limousin 820kg £2312 (282) I Brown, Greyabbey Limousin 720kg £2001 (278) M Gallagher, Limousin 790kg £2180 (276) J McIntyre, Limousin 810kg £2178 (269) I Brown, Limousin 770kg £2063 (268) A Houston, Lisburn 680kg £1822 (268) S Collins, Lisburn Limousin 560kg £1489 (266) J McIntyre, Castledawson Limousin 840kg £2234 (266) I Brown, Limousin 830kg £2207 (266) I Brown, Limousin 770kg £2048 (266) and F Ferguson, Charolais 7500kg £1980 (264).

Advertisement

Top per head

W Kee, Strabane Charolais 1000kg £2550, M Gallagher, Limousin 820kg £2320, M Gallagher, Limousin 820kg £2312, J McIntyre, Castledawson Limousin 840kg £2234, I Brown, Limousin 830kg £2207, M Gallagher, Limousin 790kg £2180, J McIntyre, Limousin 810kg £2178, RD Humpreys, Belgian Blue 930kg £2176, J McIntyre, Castledawson Limousin 830kg £2108, W Kee, Strabane Charolais 830kg £2099, F Ferguson, Charolais 850kg £2091, M Gallagher, Limousin 730kg £2065, I Brown, Limousin 770kg £2063, J McIntyre, Limousin 820kg £2058, I Brown, Limousin 770kg £2048 and J McIntyre, Limousin 770kg £2017.

Advertisement

Friesian bullocks

W Jackson, Ballynure 810kg £1692 (209) Jacksons Butchers, 630kg £1304 (207) W Jackson, Ballynure 720kg £1476 (205) W Jackson, 850kg £1742 (205) W Jackson, 700kg £1428 (204) W Jackson, 740kg £1502 (203) W Jackson, 690kg £1393 (202) W Jackson, 780kg £1544 (198) W Jackson, 670kg £1313 (196) RD Humpreys, 720kg £1368 (190) D Mooney, 500kg £940 (188) H and H Torney, 610kg £1116 (183) RD Humpreys, 580kg £1049 (181) RD Humpreys, 580kg £1044 (180) H and H Torney, 570kg £1026 (180) and F O’Hara, Ballymena 540kg £972 (180).

Advertisement

Friday 25th November 2022: The annual autumn sale of beef bred bulls attracted a catalogued entry of 40 lots.

Top price of 3300gns went to Robert Turkington, Lurgan for an Aberdeen Angus and Ian Rea, Crumlin for a Charolais.

Advertisement

Robert Turkington, Lurgan Aberdeen Angus 3300gns, Ian Rea, Crumlin Charolais 3300gns, E O’Neill, Armagh Aberdeen Angus 3100gns, D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 3000gns, Moses Irwin, Fintona Aberdeen Angus 3000gns, D and W Hume 2900gns, J Porter, Dromore SH 2800gns, Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore Limousin 2800gns, D and W Hume, Limousin 2700gns, Michael O’Neill 2400gns, J Gallagher, Newtownstewart Charolais 2400gns, Mrs A Henry, Antrim Limousin 2200gns, Matthews Bros, Glenarm 2000gns and Mrs A Henry Limousin 3000gns.

Dairy cows

Advertisement

Strong demand for 42 dairy cattle to £3150 for a calved heifer from D Livingstone, Randalstown.

D Livingstone, Randalstown Holstein £3150, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £2920, £2880, D and S Bayne, Cookstown Friesian £2850, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £2780, D and S Bayne, Cookstown Holstein £2750, M Hughes, Kircubbin Friesian £2750 x 2, P Tinsley, Dromore Friesian £2750, £2580, S Dunlop, Dundrod Holstein £2480, P Tinsley, Dromore Friesian £2480, £2320, D and S Bayne, Cookstown Holstein £2000, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £2000 and T J Gordon, Ballyclare Ayrshire £1980.

Advertisement

Suckler cows

Suckler stock sold to £2500 for a Belgian Blue heifer with heifer calf.

Advertisement

P Allen, Moneymore Belgian Blue and heifer calf £2500, D Allen, Magherafelt Limousin and heifer calf £1720, T J Johnston, Glenavy Blonde d'Aquitaine and bull calf £1120 and V Campbell, Lisburn Moilie and heifer calf £1120.

Calves

Advertisement

Over 200 lots in the calf ring sold well to £620 for a three month old Belgian Blue bull, heifer calves sold to £480 for a partly reared Angus.

Bull calves

Advertisement

H Hall, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue £620, £540, G N Andrews, Newry Simmental £500, S Wharry, Glenarm Abondance £480, T Herbinson, Randalstown Abondance £470, S Wharry, Glenarm Abondance £460, B Paisley, Ballynure Limousin £460, A Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais £450, W Magee, Kilwaughter Limousin £440, A Magee. Kilwaughter Friesian £440, D McIlwaine, Larne Belgian Blue £430 x 2, R Lyttle, Larne Abondance £430, B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £420, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £415 and D McIlwaine, Larne Belgian Blue £400.

Heifers

Advertisement

S Wharry, Glenarm Abondance £480, S Wharry, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £460, B Alexander, Ahoghill Charolais £430, D McIlwaine, Larne Belgian Blue £420, D McIlwaine, Larne Belgian Blue £410, B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £410, G N Andrews, Newry Simmental £410, A McNair, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £390, B Paisley, Ballynure Limousin £380, A McNair, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £370, D McIlwaine, Larne Belgian Blue £360, £340, W Magee, Kilwaughter Limousin £340 and A McNair, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £340 x 3.

Friesian

Advertisement

A Magee, Kilwaughter £440, £400, £400, J Mulholland, Toomebridge £180, A Magee, Kilwaughter £170 x 3, R J Gage, Clough £155 x 2, I Gamble, Articlave £145, A Magee, Kilwaughter £110 x 2, J Mulholland, Toomebridge £110 x 2, J Brown, Newtownards £105 and B Alexander, Ahoghill £100.

An entry of 300 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in another super trade.

Advertisement

Bullocks sold to £850 over for a Charolais 400kg at £1250 presented by Carrigeen Farms, Parkgate.

Heifers sold to £860 over for a Charolais 340kg at £1200 offered again by Carrigeen Farms.

Advertisement

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

Advertisement

J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 210kg £740 (352) J McAuley, Charolais 210kg £740 (352) J and D Colgan, Charolais 240kg £840 (350) S McDowell, Limousin 260kg £850 (326) O McConnon, Limousin 260kg £830 (319) O McConnon, Limousin 260kg £830 (319) O McConnon, Limousin 260kg £830 (319) J Mulvenna, Aughafatten Limousin 200kg £625 (312) J Mulvenna, Limousin 200kg £625 (312) J Mulvenna, Limousin 200kg £625 (312) J Mulvenna, Limousin 260kg £800 (307) L Ballantine, Limousin 280kg £855 (305) L Ballantine, Limousin 270kg £820 (303) J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 280kg £840 (300) S Taylor, Belfast Saler 290kg £870 (300) and JS Dunn, Ballyclare Limousin 270kg £800 (296).

301kg to 350kg

Advertisement

Carrrigeen Farms, Parkgate Charolais 330kg £1150 (348) Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 340kg £1160 (341) local farmer Limousin 330kg £1080 (327) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 310kg £990 (319) Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 310kg £990 (319) Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 350kg £1100 (314) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 320kg £990 (309) Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 330kg £1020 (309) Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 350kg £1050 (300) B Taggart, Limousin 350kg £1030 (294) D McCartney, Kells Limousin 350kg £1030 (294) Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 320kg £940 (293) J and D Cogan, Ballycastle Charolais 330kg £940 (284) B Taggart, Limousin 310kg £880 (283) Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 340kg £960 (282) and D McCartney, Kells Limousin 310kg £875 (282).

351kg and over

Advertisement

Carrigeen Farms, Limousin 400kg £1250 (312) O'Kane Farm, Dunloy Charolais 370kg £1150 (310) local farmer, Simmental 360kg £1110 (308) Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 360kg £1080 (300) Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 390kg £1160 (297) O'Kane Farm, Limousin 380kg £1130 (297) Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 370kg £1050 (283) A Hillan, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £1010 (208) A Patterson, Abondance 400kg £1105 (276) R Wilson, Charolais 410kg £1130 (275) A Patterson, Charolais 420kg £1150 (273) A Patterson, Charolais 360kg £980 (272) F O’Hara, Limousin 1060 (271) A Patterson, Charolais 410kg £1110 (270) Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 370kg £1000 (270) and A Patterson, Charolais 430kg £1160 (269).

Heifer 0-300kg

Advertisement

N Booth, Bushmills, Charolais 290kg £890 (306), Robert Wilson, Ballylesson, Charolais 280kg £850 (303), R McKeown, Portglenone, Charolais 250kg £750 (300), K Magorrian, Downpatrick, Charolais 260kg £770 (296), local farmer, Abondance 250kg £700 (280), K Magorrian, Downpatrick, Charolais 260kg £720 (276), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney, Charolais 290kg £800 (275), S Taylor, Belfast, Limousin 280kg £750 (267), S McAllister, Glenarm, Limousin 280kg £750 (267), N Booth, Bushmills, Charolais 230kg £600 (260), Robert Wilson, Ballylesson, Abondance 260kg £670 (257), local farmer, Belgian Blue 270kg £690 (255), N Booth, Bushmills, Limousin 250kg £630 (252), K Magorrian, Downpatrick, Charolais 220kg £550 (250) and S McAllister, Glenarm, Charolais 300kg £750 (250).

301-350kg

Advertisement

Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Templepatrick, Charolais 340kg £1200 (352), Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Templepatrick, Limousin 340kg £1195 (351), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick, Charolais 330kg £1090 (330), Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Templepatrick, Charolais 340kg £990 (291), S Taylor, Belfast, Charolais 330kg £930 (281), R McAuley, Ballyclare, Charolais 320kg £880 (275), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick, Charolais 330kg £900 (272), S Taylor, Belfast, Charolais 310kg £840 (271), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick, Charolais 340kg £890 (261), J McAuley, Ballyclare, Charolais 320kg £830 (259), S Taylor, Belfast, Charolais 310kg £800 (258), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick, Charolais 340kg £870 (255), B Taggart, Armoy, Limousin 320kg £810 (253), T Surgenor, Randalstown, Limousin 320kg £790 (246), N Booth, Bushmills, Charolais 320kg £780 (243) and J and D Colgan, Ballycastle, Charolais 310kg £750 (241).

351kg plus

Advertisement

O'Kane farm Ltd, Dunloy, Limousin 360kg £1050 (291), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Charolais 410kg £1140 (278), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Charolais 430kg £1180 (274), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Charolais 370kg £1010 (273), Alan Patterson, Magherafelt, Charolais 370kg £1000 (270), Alan Patterson, Magherafelt, Charolais 380kg £1020 (268), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Charolais 410kg £1100 (268), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick, Charolais 360kg £960 (266), Alan Patterson, Magherafelt, Abondance 390kg £1035 (265), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Charolais 450kg £1190 (264), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick, Charolais 360kg £950 (263), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Charolais 440kg £1160 (263), A Devlin, Ballycastle, Limousin 410kg £1080 (263), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Limousin 380kg £1000 (263), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Charolais 400kg £1050 (262) and Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Charolais 400kg £1050 (262).

Monday 28th November 2022: A good entry of 600 sheep in Ballymena met a good trade.

Advertisement

Breeders sold to £280, ewe lambs to £117, store lambs to £99, rams to £162 and 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs to £440.

Breeding sheep

Advertisement

P McAuley, Carnlough 2 Zwartble £280, R Nelson, Glenarm 3 Texel £210, P McAuley, 5 Dorset £200, P McAuley, 5 Dorset £195, P McAuley, 5 Dorset £190, P McAuley, 2 Dorset £180, P McAuley, 3 Dorset £175, P McAuley, 4 Dorset £172, P McAuley, 5 Dorset £170, R Nelson, 6 Mule £145, R Nelson, 6 Mule £138, D Brown, 3 Suffolk £120, R Geer, Hillsborough 2 Dorset £119, R Greer, 1 Dorset £112 and D Brown, Rasharkin 5 Texel £100.

Ewe lambs

Advertisement

A Boyd, Cloughmills 7 Suffolk £117, A Boyd, 11 Mule £113, A Boyd, 9 Suffolk £105, J Connon, 12 Texel £96, J Connon, 11 Mule £94, local farmer 1 Dorset £92, J Loughridge, Armoy 10 Swaledale £90, J O’Neill, 8 Texel £86, J Loughridge, 10 Swaledale £86, R Greer, Hillsborough 2 Dorset £86, J Loughridge, 7 Swaledale £80, D Brown, 4 Texel £80, local farmer, 2 Dorset £70 and J Loughridge, 12 Swaledale £65.

Store lambs

Advertisement

J P Carey, Cloughmills 12 Texel £103, B Watt, Loughgiel, 12 Texel £99, W Hamilton, Doagh 50 Eas £93, WE Adamson, Carrickfergus 10 Romney £89, WE Adamson, 21 Romney £88, R&M Kidd, 14 lly £85, A McQuillan, 2 Mule £83, D McCaughey, 7 Charollais £83, S O’Neill, 40 Mule £82, WE Adamson, 11 Romney £79, C and I Dunlop, Cairncastle 10 Texel £78, J Houston, Broughshane 6 Texel £78, J Houston, 6 Texel £78, B Johnston, Glenarm 34 Mule £76, L Morrow, Whitehead 17 Texel £72, E Haughey, Ballymena 44 Swaledale £70 and J Black, Ballycastle 10 Mule £70.

Tuesday 29th November 2022: An entry of 155 store cattle met a super trade.

Advertisement

Heifers sold to £1080 over for a Limousin 680kg at £1760 from J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, and bullocks also to £1080 over for a 680kg at £1760 from David Tumelty, Templepatrick.

Bullocks

Advertisement

0kg to 500kg

J O'Kane, Glenarm Charolais 470kg £1380 (293) J O'Kane, Charolais 460kg £1350 (293) J O'Kane, Charolais 500kg £1410 (282) B McCoy, Toomebridge Charolais 280kg £730 (260) JA Campbell, Randalstown Charolais 400kg £1040 (260) B McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 370kg £950 (256) B McCoy, Limousin 280kg £700 (250) B McCoy, Limousin 370kg £900 (243) JA Campbell, Randalstown Abondance 400kg £970 (242) B McCoy, Simmental 440kg £1060 (240) J O'Kane, Glenarm Charolais 500kg £1180 (236) J McClure, Ballymoney Belgian Blue 500kg £1170 (234) and D Tumelty, Templepatrick Shorthorn beef 490kg £1130 (230).

Advertisement

501kg and over

J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 540kg £1460 (270) R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 590kg £1570 (266) D Tumelty, Simmental 680kg £1760 (258) J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 580kg £1490 (256) J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 620kg £1580 (254) J O'Kane, Charolais 510kg £1270 (249) J O'Kane Charolais 580kg £1440 (248) J O'Kane, Charolais 560kg £1380 (264) D Tumelty, Limousin 670kg £1590 (237) J O'Kane, Charolais 570kg £1350 (236) D Tumelty, Charolais 610kg £1440 (236) R Workman, Charolais 620kg £1460 (235) D Tumelty, Simmental 640kg £1480 (231) M King, Abondance 560kg £1280 (228) D Tumelty, Charolais 640kg £1460 (228) and D Tumelty, Charolais 590kg £1340 (227).

Advertisement

Heifers 0-500kg

J A Campbell, Randalstown, Charolais 440kg £1200 (272), J Smyth, Randalstown, Charolais 500kg £1260 (252), J A Campbell, Randalstown, Charolais 430kg £1040 (241), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena, Charolais 480kg £1160 (241), J Smyth, Randalstown, Charolais 490kg £1170 (238), B Smyth, Randalstown, Limousin 460kg £1080 (234), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena, Charolais 450kg £1050 (233), B Smyth, Randalstown, Charolais 490kg £1140 (232), J Newell, Ballymoney, Limousin 430kg £1000 (232), B Smyth, Randalstown, Charolais 450kg £1030 (228), J Newell, Ballymoney, Limousin 420kg £950 (226), S Blaney, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue 470kg £990 (210), local farmer, Limousin 460kg £960 (208), R Neeson, Toomebridge, Abondance 500kg £1040 (208), S Blaney, Ahoghill, Abondance 500kg £1040 (208) and R Quinn, Toomebridge, Limousin 430kg £880 (204).

Advertisement

501kg plus

Bonnar Farms, Ballymena, Charolais 550kg £1430 (260), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, Limousin 570kg £1480 (259), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena, Charolais 540kg £1400 (259), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, Limousin 680kg £1760 (258), J Smyth, Randalstown, Charolais 570kg £1470 (257), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena, Charolais 540kg £1360 (251), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena, Charolais 510kg £1200 (235), B Smyth, Randalstown, Charolais 510kg £1190 (233), R and S McMullan, Broughshane, Abondance 510kg £1150 (225), local farmer, Limousin 540kg £1200 (222), R and S McMullan, Broughshane, Belgian Blue 520kg £1150 (221), S Blaney, Ahoghill, Friesian 530kg £1155 (217), R and S McMullan, Broughshane, Saler 510kg £1080 (211), R and S McMullan, Broughshane, Abondance 610kg £1200 (196) and local farmer, Limousin 610kg £1180 (193).

Advertisement

Wednesday 30th November 2022: An entry of 2907 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a slightly easier trade.

Fat lambs sold to 538p for a pen of 14 Beltex 22kg at £118.50 presented by Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady and to a top per head of £134 for a pen of 32kg Texels from A Gault, Newtownabbey.

Advertisement

Fat ewes sold to £247.

Fat lambs 2650

Advertisement

Top per kg

Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady 14 Beltex 22kg £118.50 (238) G Martin, Broughshane 20 Texel 24kg £123 (512) J Adams, Bellaghy 3 Charollais 21kg £105 (500) RW Saunderson, Glenwherry 3 Charollais 22.5kg £112 (497) R Irvine, Broughshane 8 Texel 22.5kg £112 (497) S McAllister, Glenarm 73 Texel 20kg £99 (495) L Calderwood, Dunloy 16 Texel 24.5kg £121 (493) JF Walsh, Bellaghy 20 Texel 23.5kg £116 (493) IW and AT McCaughey, Broughshane 8 Charollais 23kg £113.50 (493) D Adams, Portglenone 5 Texel 22.5kg £111 (493) M McGarel, Carnlough 12 Blackface 22.5kg £111 (493) WJ Boyd, Larne 11 Texel 23kg £113 (491) local farmer 12 Texel 23kg £113 (491) local farmer, 4 Texel 23kg £113 (491) C Smyth, Broughshane 22 Texel 23kg £113 (491) and D McClintock, Carnlough 5 Texel 23kg £113 (491).

Advertisement

Top per head

Al Gault, Newtownabbey 1 Texel 32.5kg £134, C Patterson, Broughshane 3 Blackface 27.5kg £125, N Rainey, Randalstown, 4 Cro 32kg £125, J McFall, Broughshane 1 Texel 28.5kg £124, J Adams, Bellaghy 6 Charollais 26kg £123, L Calderwood, Dunloy 10 Texel 27.5kg £123, G Martin, Broughshane 20 Texel 24kg £123, JG Birt, Portglenone 86 Texel 24kg £123, K Woodside, Islandmagee 6 Texel 29.5kg £122, J Adams, 5 Charollais 25.5kg £121, L Calderwood, 16 Texel 24.5kg £121, L Turtle, Broughshane 15 Texel 25kg £121, C Patterson, Broughshane 21 Blackface 26kg £120.50, G Montgormery, Broughshane 24.5kg £120 and C McKee, Broughshane 2 Texel 25kg £120.

Advertisement

Fat ewes 257

First quality

Advertisement

Suffolk - £120 -£162

Texel - £150 - £247

Advertisement

Crossbred - £100 - £128