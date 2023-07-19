Strong demand for quality stock at Lisnaskea Mart, prices to £1400 for cows and calves

This week cows and calves sold to £1400 for a Belgian Blue with bull calf.

Quality stores sold to £1310 for a 520kg Charolais (£252) with a 370kg Charolais to £1055 (£285) and a 330kg Charolais to £1030 (£312).

Smaller ones sold to £770 for 2 x 215 Charolais (£358).

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Weanling heifers sold to £1190 for a 460kg Charolais (£259) with a 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050 a 360kg Shorthorn beef sold to £860 with smaller ones sold to £500 for a 165kg Charolais Sample prices

Suckler cows and calves

Lisnaskea producer £1400 for Belgian Blue cow with Charolais bull and £1100 for Simmental cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf.

Store and weanling males

Lisnaskea producer 520kg Charolais to £1310 (£252) and 330kg Charolais to £1030 (£312) Derrylin producer £1055 for 370kg Charolais (£285) and 460kg Limousin to £980. Lisnaskea producer 295kg Charolais to £940 (£319) 230kg Charolais to £705 (£307) 240kg Limousin to £705 (£294) 235kg Limousin to £640, 220kg Limousin to £625 (£284) 210kg Limousins to £615 x 2 (£293) 225kg Limousin to £600, 210kg Limousin to £585 and 240kg Belgian Blue to £545. Lisbellaw producer 340kg Charolais to £900. Newtownbutler producer 315kg Shorthorn to £845 and 295kg Shorthorn to £675. Derrylin producer 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £800, 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £755 (£302) 240kg Hereford to £670 and 235kg Aberdeen Angus to £590. Maguiresbridge producer 2 x 215kg Charolais to £770 (£358).

Store and weanling heifers

Lisnaskea producer 460kg Charolais to £1190 (£259) and 360kg Charolais to £850. Derrylin Producrer 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050 and 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £860. Newtownbutler producer 435kg Aberdeen Angus to £940, 380kg Shorthorn to £940 and 360kg Shorthorn to £860. Lisbellaw producer 450kg Charolais to £870, 375kg Charolais to £800, 360kg Charolais to £725, and 390kg Charolais to £720. Derrylin producer 385kg Charolais to £810 and 330kg Charolais to £810. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Limousin to £720, 260kg Limousin to £720, 275kg Charolais to £670, 210kg Limousin to £545 and 165kg Charolais to £500 (£303) and Magheraveely producer 290kg Hereford to £585 and 280kg Hereford to £580.

