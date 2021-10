Strong demand for sheep at Massereene sale

Prices: Crumlin Producer 7 Lambs 22.5kg at 105. = 466p. Dundrod Producer 5 Lambs 21kg at 97.50. = 464p. Crumlin Producer 43 Lambs 22.5kg at 103. = 458p. Lisburn Producer 16 Lambs 23kg at 105. = 456p. Tem-Templepatrick Producer 9 Lambs 22kg at 100. = 455p. Larne Producer 6 Lambs 23.5kg at 106.50. = 453p. Crumlin Producer 15 Lambs 21kg at 95. = 452p. Carrickfergus Producer 15 Lambs 21kg at 95. = 452p. Glenarm Producer 27 Lambs 24kg at 108. –450p. Broughshane Producer 21 Lambs 24kg at 108. = 450p. Ballycarry Producer 12 Lambs 24kg at 107.50- 448p. Templepatrick Producer 13 Lambs 23kg at 103 – 448p. Ballinderry Producer 13 Lambs 21kg at 94. = 447p. Ballymena Producer 10 Lambs 24kg at 107. = 446p. Templepatrick Producer 18 Lambs 23.5kg at 105. = 447p. Ballinderry Producer 2 Lambs 21.5kg at 96. = 446p. Ballymena Producer 10 Lambs 24kg at 107. = 446p. Antrim Producer 13 Lambs 24kg at 107. = 446p. Antrim Producer 17 Lambs 21.5kg at 95.50. = 444p. Ballinderry Producer 14 Lambs 21kg at 94. = 444p. Templepatrick Producer 14 Lambs 22.5kg at 100. = 444p. Ballinderry Producer 9 Lambs 21kg at 93. = 443p. Aldergrove Producer 9 Lambs 23kg at 102. = 443p. Carrickfergus Producer 18 Lambs 23kg at 102. = 443p.