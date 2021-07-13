Strong demand for sheep at Newtownstewart with the bulk going for export

Lamb prices: S ~ J Gilfillan 25.5kgs £120.00; An Omagh farmer 23kgs £115; C Muldoon 26.5 kgs £114.00, 23.5kgs £112.00; R Scott 22kgs £111.50; K McNamee 22.5kgs £109.50; B O’Carolan 22kgs £109.00; P Doherty 22kgs £108.50; D C Fleming 22.5kgs £108; P Bradley 22kgs £107; S Dennison 21.5kgs £105; K Condy 21.5kgs £104.00; P Keenan 21.5kgs £104.00; A McKelvey 21kgs £103.00; V Shortt 21.5kgs £103; J F Devine 20kgs £101; A Patrick 21.5kgs £100.50; A McCullagh 20kgs £90.00.

Fat Ewes: A McKelvey £135; D C Fleming £127; S Allen £118; P Doherty £118; C Muldoon £112, £80, £78 and £74; A Patrick £98; P Keenan £95; M~K Conway £92; Wm Donald £85. Poorer Ewes sold from £66 up.

Increased numbers of cattle on offer for the holiday weekend sale sold to a very sharp trade resulting once again to 100% clearance.

Fat Cow prices: J J Morris Omagh 660kgs £190, 485kgs £186, S Miller Newtownstewart 550kgs £191 and £180, 605kgs £181, 670kgs £172 and £155. A local farmer 600kgs £182, 540kgs £163, 720kgs £157; M Fahy Drumquin 650kgs £169; Ray Elkin Omagh 640kgs £161, 610kgs £159, 590kgs £151, 690kgs £146.

Heifer prices: Chas Hood Douglas Bridge 540kgs £1230, 520kgs £1120. R Giles Omagh 505kgs £1015, 470kgs £1015, 420kgs and 480kgs £905.

D E McCaffrey Drumquin 430kgs £900; R J Weir Lack 570kgs £970, 495kgs £885; M Fahy Drumquin 350kgs £860, £800 and £795.

Bullock and Bull prices: A Drumquin farmer 575kgs £1355 and £1295, 545kgs £1290; T Young Castlederg 515kgs £1250, M ~K onway Omagh 460kgs £1080, 450kgs £1040, £1005 and £1000, 480kgs £995, 405 £980 and £970, 395kgs £940, 420kgs £910, 385 £910, 350kgs £870, 365kgs £865, 445kgs £850, 335kgs £840, 325kgs £825.