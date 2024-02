Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Top price of £246 for 790k at £1940 from a Newry producer followed by £237 for 680k at £1620 from a Crossmaglen producer.

An Armagh farmer received £220 for 750k at £1660.

All good quality beef cows sold from £190 to £219 per 100 kilos.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farming Life news

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £144 to £158 for 750k at £1190 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £155 for 690k at £1080 from a Moy producer.

Second quality Friesian cows sold from £125 to £135 and the poorest types from £100 to £115 per 100 kilos.

Clean Friesian cattle sold up to £214 for 690k at 31480 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £212 for 650k at £1380 from an Armagh farmer.

Several more Friesian type cattle sold from £190 to £210 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newry farmer 790k £1940 £246.00; Crossmaglen farmer 684k £1620 £237.00; Armagh farmer 754k £1660 £220.00; Loughgall farmer 718k £1570 £219.00; Milford farmer 630k £1360 £216.00; Dungannon farmer 692k £1480 £214.00; Newry farmer 702k £1500 £214.00; Annaghmore farmer 684k £1460 £214.00 and Annaghmore farmer 788k £1650 £209.

Friesian cull cows

Dungannon farmer 754k £1190 £158.00; Moy farmer 696k £1080 £155.00; Bessbrook farmer 616k £950 £154.00; Banbrige farmer 686k £1030 £150.00; Dungannon farmer 936k £1400 £150.00; Dungannon farmer 710k £1050 £148.00 and Dungannon farmer 798k £1150 £144.

Calves

150 calves sold in a steady demand with good quality bull calves to £405 for a Charolais and for a Limousin.

All good quality bulls sold from £270 to £385 each.

Plainer quality bulls from £200 to £250.

Heifer calves sold to £335 for an Aberdeen Angus and for a Limousin followed by £325 for a Charolais.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All good quality heifer calves sold from £240 to £300 and second quality from £160 to £220 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £405; Limousin £405; Limousin £400; Fleckvieh £385; Limousin £370; Simmental £350 and Aberdeen Angus £335.

Heifer calves