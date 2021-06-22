Strong end to the 2020 wool selling season

Andrew Hogley, Ulster Wool Chief Executive Office

Since February, prices have started to recover with the average auction price at the end of the 2020 selling season finishing at 69p per kilo compared to 50p – 55p for most of the last 12 months.

97% of the 2020 wool clip has now been sold with the remaining 2020 wool carried forward into the new selling season which starts in July. Due to the shearing season this year being at least three weeks behind compared to the previous season this will support supply and the mix of wool available for the early season sales.

Andrew Hogley, CEO, Ulster Wool said: “As the 2021 wool selling season starts in July we are optimistic the price recovery we have seen in recent months will continue during the course of the next year. With a healthier stock position, reduced cost base and recovering auction prices this puts Ulster Wool in a much stronger position to deliver better value for our producers in 2021.”