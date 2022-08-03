Strong heifers selling to £1300 at Lisnaskea

This week strong heifers sold to £1300 for a 670kg Limousin with a 450kg Charolais to £1000.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £950 for a 405kg Limousin with a 375kg Charolais to £875. Weanling heifers sold to £955 for a 440kg Simmental with a 330kg Simmental to £745.

Sample prices

Store and weanling heifers

Magheraveely producer 670kg Limousin to £1300 and 440kg Simmental to £955. Newtownbutler producer 450kg Charolais to £1000. Maguiresbridge producer 450kg Charolais to £950, 440kg Charolais to £940 and 400kg Charolais to £790. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Simmental to £745. Lisnaskea producer 375kg Shorthorn to £705 360kg Limousin to £540 and 260kg Limousin to £360. Fivemiletown producer 245kg Hereford to £370.

Weanling steers and bulls

Lisnaskea producer 405kg Limousin to £950 and 430kg Simmental to £860. Newtownbutler producer 410kg Charolais to £880, 400kg Charolais to £880, and 375kg Charolais to £875. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Limousin to £550. Lisnaskea producer 260kg Limousin to £420 and 250kg Limousin to £400.