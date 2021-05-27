Strong links have supported students through extraordinary year

Harper Adams University

The event – being held online this year – was organised by Harper Adams University’s Development Trust.

It commemorates both the achievements of the scholars and the generosity of their sponsors, which has seen more than £500,000 awarded this year.

The support offered through scholarships can assist with university fees or final year research, assistance for students who wish to attend conferences – or paid work placements and accompanying scholarships, which help students secure vital industry experience.

Head of Development Doris Taylor said: “I am delighted that the university’s Development Trust has been able to award 168 scholarships this year, totalling £504,300 and supporting 136 individual students.

“Each of those scholarships is extremely valued by our students not just in monetary terms, but for the opportunities they will bring – opportunities for developing further understanding of their studies, for strengthening their links with industry, and for building their future careers.

“Each scholarship marks a relationship between Harper Adams University, our student, and its sponsor whether they are companies, private individuals or charitable trusts.

“Whether those links are long-standing or newly forged, this year has shown their value at a time when we have all needed to draw upon the strength of our communities – so we would like to thank each and every sponsor for all they have done, and all they are doing, to support our students.

“That support is re-invested into industry - with scholars providing the new talent whose commitment, ideas and energy will go on to keep their respective professions vibrant. This often happens directly, with our students going on to secure roles with their sponsoring companies after graduation.”

Through the bespoke event platform built for this year’s event, students have had the opportunity to relay messages of thanks to their sponsors – and to demonstrate what the scholarship means to them. Sponsors and scholars have also been offered the chance to connect directly in one-to-one virtual meetings.

The ongoing work carried out by the Harper Adams University Development Trust - both that celebrated at the event and that conducted throughout the year - directly connects companies, alumni and motivated benefactors with the mission of the University - either through the provision of scholarships of individual students across our portfolio of specialist courses or through philanthropic investment in University infrastructure and buildings.

It sees students and graduates from all walks of life strive to solve the challenges of sustainable food supply chains through a holistic approach, where students and alumni from food science, engineering, land and environmental management, animal sciences and welfare, and indeed business courses all have their part to play.

Harper Adams University Vice-Chancellor, Dr David Llewelyn, added: “This academic year has been pretty disrupted, yet our students have shone through in getting on with their academic work as well as engaging in the process of securing their scholarships.

“We are immensely proud of all they have achieved so far, and we know that they will go on to be excellent ambassadors, not only for the University, but also for the various industries and professions in which they will eventually forge their careers.”

Scholarships announced at the event, launched on Wednesday, include high-value placement and funding opportunities – such as the Rabobank Scholarship in association with Genus ABS.

With funding of £18,000 over two years as well as a one-year work placement, this is the highest value undergraduate scholarship currently offered by Harper Adams