The sale was held on 21 January, at the Euro Auctions site in Dromore, County Tyrone. This was a very special consignment of exceptional quality machinery with 160 pieces of agricultural machinery and attachments going under the hammer.

Well-maintained machinery sold in this one-day sale included harvesters, tractors, wheeled loaders and telehandlers, slurry tankers, silage trailers, pumps, balers, rakers and mowers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With a big crowd on-site, floor bidding was strong on the day, but it was internet biding that proved the strongest with 70 per cent of the hammer total being bought online.

2022 Krone BIG M450 Self Propelled Mower, Fully Loaded LED Package, Engine Hours 432, Cutting Hours 229, Acres 4646, Manufactures Warranty Remaining - £200,000

The total number of registered bidding accounts for this sale reached almost 1,000 with 82 per cent of bidders registering to bid online.

Bidders registered for this sale from 44 countries. There were bidders from across Europe, the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Lebanon, and other far off countries including Australia, New Zealand and Canada and, on the African continent, Ghana, Tanzania and Kenya were represented.

The local audience were the most determined with the top buying region being the Republic of Ireland, including some of the big-ticket items like the Krone Big M, the John Deere 6250R and the JCB419S. Some of the other lots ended up going further afield, with the Claas Jaguar 970 harvester bought by a company registered in China, and the Claas Jaguar 950 harvester heading to Belgium.

Hammer prices of stand-out lots include:

2021 John Deere 6250R 4WD Tractor, Front Links & PTO, Command Pro, Ultimate Edition, John Deere Warranty Remaining (1,375 Hours) - £150,000

Self-Propelled Harvesters

Advertisement

Advertisement

- 2022 Krone BIG M450 Self Propelled Mower, Fully Loaded LED Package, Engine Hours 432, Cutting Hours 229, Acres 4646, Manufactures Warranty Remaining £200,000

- 2018 Claas Jaguar 970 4WD Forager Harvester, V8 Man Engine with Upgraded Cyclinder Heads by Claas, Engine Hours 2682, Drum Hours 1936 £150,000

- 2015 Claas Jaguar 950 4WD Forager Harvester, New Type 6 Cylinder Engine, 20 Knife Drum, Hydraulic ADJ Blower, Engine Hours 3063, Drum Hours 2238 £125,000

2020 JCB 419S Wheeled Loader, 50 Kph, Contractor Pro Cab, Joystick Controls, LED Package, QH, A/C, Fridge, JCB Warranty Remaining (1,174 Hours) - £100,000

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tractors

- 2021 John Deere 6250R 4WD Tractor, Front Links & PTO, Command Pro, Ultimate Edition, John Deere Warranty Remaining (1,375 Hours) £150,000

- 2020 John Deere 6155R 4WD Tractor, 55 Kph Transmission, Front & Cab Suspension, Autosteer with Receiver, Mid Mount Joystick, (3,888 Hours) £77,500

- 2018 John Deere 6155M 4WD Tractor, 45 Kph Transmission, Front Suspension, Air Brakes, New Tyres, Front Links & Services, Power Beyond (6,443 Hours) £49,000

Advertisement

Advertisement

- 2018 John Deere 6155M 4WD Tractor, 45 Kph Transmission, Front Suspension, Air Brakes, New Tyres, Front Links & Services, (6,011 Hours) £49,000

- 2018 John Deere 6155M 4WD Tractor, 55 Kph Transmission, Front & Cab Suspension, Autosteer, (5,760 Hours) £49,000

- 2018 John Deere 6155M 4WD Tractor, 55 Kph Transmission, Front & Cab Suspension, Autosteer, Air Brakes, A/C (4,864 Hours) £50,000

- 2018 John Deere 6145R 4WD Tractor, 55 Kph Transmission, Front & Cab Suspension, Front Links, Air Brakes, A/C (7,126 Hours) £53,000

Advertisement

Advertisement

- 2016 John Deere 6145R 4WD Tractor, 55 Kph Transmission, Front & Cab Suspension, Air Brakes, Front Links & PTO, Power Beyond, Mid Mount Joystick (10,160 Hours) £42,500

- 2017 Massey Ferguson 7726 4WD Tractor, Front Links & PTO, Air Brakes, Power Beyond, Front & Rear Suspension, A/C (8,107 Hours) 42,000

Wheeled Loaders

- 2020 JCB 419S Wheeled Loader, 50 Kph, Contractor Pro Cab, Joystick Controls, LED Package, QH, A/C, Fridge, JCB Warranty Remaining (1,174 Hours) £100,000

Advertisement

Advertisement

- 2013 JCB 416S Wheeled Loader, Joystick Controls, QH, A/C £50,000

Telehandlers

- 2015 JCB TM320WM Turbo Powershift Articulated Telehandler, Joystick Controls £32,500

- 2015 JCB TM320S Turbo Powershift Articulated Telehandler, Joystick Controls £42,500

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tankers & Trailers

- 2020 Redrock 4000 Gallon Twin Axle Slurry Tanker, Doda Dual Pump £36,500

- 2018 Redrock 4000 Gallon Twin Axle Slurry Tanker, Doda Dual Pump £29,000

- 2017 Slurry Kat 2500 Gallon Single Axle Slurry Tanker, Doda Dual Pump £13,000

Advertisement

Advertisement

- 2022 Smyth SC35 Supercube 16 Ton Twin Axle Silage Trailer, Sprung Draw Bar £19,500

- 2021 Smyth SC35 Supercube 16 Ton Twin Axle Silage Trailer, Sprung Draw Bar £18,500

- 2020 Slurry Kat Twin Axle 14 Ton Silage Trailer, Sprung Draw Bar, 560 Tyres £13,250

- 2021 Broughan Twin Axle 14 Ton Silage Trailer £17,500

Advertisement

Advertisement

- 2021 Johnston Twin Axle 14 Ton Silage Trailer, Sprung Draw Bar, 600 Tyres £10,250

- 2015 Kane Half Pipe Twin Axle 14 Ton Silage Trailer, Sprung Draw Bar £13,750

- 2022 Larrington Harvester 14 Ton Twin Axle Draw Bar Tipper Trailer, Hydraulic Tail Gate, Air Brakes, Sprung Draw Bar, Easy Sheet, Side Ladder, Grain Chute £20,000

- 2022 Barford D15 Twin Axle Dump Trailer, 10 Stud Commercial Axles £11,000

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rakers, Balers, Mowers

- 2021 McHale Fusion 3 Plus Round Baler, 650 Tyres, Selectable Knives £57,500

- 2021 Claas Liner 3600 Grass Rake £40,000

- 2021 Claas Liner 2800 Grass Rake 23,000.00

Advertisement

Advertisement

- 2020 Krone B870CV Rear Butterfly Mower Conditioner Easy Cut £32,500

Raymond Donnelly, manager of the sale, commented: “The inventory for this sale was of a very high standard and we knew there would be a huge amount of interest, not just locally, but from buyers globally.