Strong prices at Lisahally Mart, bullocks selling to £2020 for 830kg
More stock needed to meet buyers demands.
Bullocks
Victor Craig £2020/830kg, Andrew McKinley £1700/720kg, Robert Blackburn £1600/600kg, £1570/610kg, Lorraine Crawford £1500/500kg, Philip McDermott £1490/530kg, £1480/520kg, Arnold Whiteside £1460/490kg, £1430/480kg, £1420/480kg, £1390/440kg, £1330/460kg, £1230/480kg, D Moore £1460/580kg, £1420/560kg, £1270/470kg, Robert Blackburn £1430/580kg, £1340/520kg, Sammy Thompson £1420/500kg, £1370/500kg, £960/420kg, W Kennedy £1390/510kg, Philip McDermott £1320/500kg, John Dodds £1140/580kg, £990/520kg, £880/470kg, £750/420kg, Lorraine Crawford £1060/370kg, B Henderson £1020/390kg, £990/400kg, JJ Dalton £870/320kg, £850/330kg, S Reid £850/300kg, £840/290kg, Sammy Thompson £840/360kg and W Kennedy £800/300kg, £760/240kg.
Heifers
Victor Craig £1740/710kg, £1620/720kg, £1530/640kg, Oliver McGuinness £1370/420kg, Matt Browne £1370/550kg, £1230/530kg, £1170/520kg, £1140/510kg, £1120/490kg, D Moore £1360/540kg, £1320/520kg, £1280/400kg, Sammy Thompson £1300/410kg, £1160/510kg, £1120/470kg, W Kennedy £1210/440kg, Arnold Whiteside £1180/460kg, £1140/390kg, Oliver McGuinness £1100/460kg, John Dodds £1070/460kg, B Anderson £1040/420kg, £1040/420kg, £1040/400kg, Matt Browne £1030/440kg, £1020/440kg, £1000/450kg, £940/440kg, £920/440kg, £900/430kg, £860/410kg and W Kennedy £850/360kg.
Fat lambs reach up to £170/30kg on Tuesday.
Store lambs also an exceptional trade selling up to £121and Fat ewes £160
Fat lambs
Robert Houston £170/30kg, TN Wallace £157/26kg, G Christie £157/26kg, Trevor Hamilton £154/26kg, Raymonfd Deery £153/27kg, Reid Clarke £153/25kg, Alaster Glenn £150/25kg, Raymond Deery £150/27kg, Liam Gormley £150/25kg,K Robinson £149.50/24kg, £148.50/25kg, Trevor Hamilton £146/25kg, Gareth Tracey £145/24kg, Martin Doherty £143/23kg, Eoghan Lagan £142.50/24kg, Roland Wilson £141/23kg, Liam Gormley £135.50/23kg, D Walker £135/23kg, D Kelly £132/22kg, John Cuthbert £130/21kg, Wilton Golligher £130/23kg, Hugh McGuinness £127.50/22kg, Robert Blackburn £125/22kg, C Criag £124.50/23kg, Stuart Parkhill £122/21kg and G Magee £122/21kg.
Store lambs
John Cuthbert £121, Patrick O'Connor £120, G Magee £118,£113, Eoghan Lagan £115, Liam Gormley £111, Hugh McGuinness £109, G McGee £104, D Gillan £102, D Kelly £100, £99 and D Gillan £98.50.
Fat ewes
T McGuinness £160, £150, Martin Doherty £140, G Christie £138, Martin Clerkin £128, Stuart Parkhill £120, Stanley McMurray £120, Martin Clerkin £118, £104, Raoland Wilson £108, E McElhinney £100, D Walker £100, Thomas Irons £90 and Stuart Parkhill £90.