Strong sales for sheep at Markethill Mart, quality midweight hoggets selling to £162.50

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heavy hoggets sold to a top of 675p/k for 24k at £162 from a Newtownhamilton farmer, followed by 674p/k for 24.5k at £165 from a Kilmore producer.

Main demand for top quality heavy hoggets 620-665p/k.

Overweight hoggets sold in a very firm trade with a total of 11 pens selling at over £170 per head to a top of £174 and a further 18 pens of heavy hoggets selling from £160 - £169.50 each.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farming Life livestock markets

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good quality midweight hoggets sold from 610-686p/k for 23.7k at £162.50 from a Tandragee farmer, followed by 675p/k for 23.7k at £160 from a Tandragee producer.

Spring lambs sold from 700-773p/k for 22k at £170 from a Keady farmer, followed by 741p/k for 22k at £163 from a Portadown producer.

260 cull ewes sold in a steady demand with fleshed ewes sold from £140 - £198, plainer ewes from £80 - £120 each.

Doubles sold to a top of £320 with several more from £240 to £300.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good quality singles sold to £310 with others at £265, £260 and £230.

Main demand from £170 - £225 each.

Heavy hoggets

Newtownhamilton producer 24k £162 675p/k: Kilmore producer 24.5k £165 674p/k: Dungannon producer 24.5k £163 665p/k: Lurgan producer 26k £171.50 660p/k: Jerrettspass producer 24k £158 658p/k: Poyntzpass producer 25.9k £170.50 658p/k: Newry producer 25.9k £168.50 651p/k: 25.3k £162 640p/k and Armagh producer 27k £172 637p/k.

Midweight hoggets

Tandragee producer 23.7k £162.50 686p/k: Tandragee producer 23.7 £160 675p/k: Lurgan producer 22.5k £146.50 651p/k: Poyntzpass producer 22.9k £145 633p/k: Armagh producer 21k £130 619p/k: Jerrettspass producer 21.7k £134 618p/k and Tandragee producer 22.3k £137 614p/k.

Spring lambs