Strong sales for sheep at Markethill Mart, quality midweight hoggets selling to £162.50
Heavy hoggets sold to a top of 675p/k for 24k at £162 from a Newtownhamilton farmer, followed by 674p/k for 24.5k at £165 from a Kilmore producer.
Main demand for top quality heavy hoggets 620-665p/k.
Overweight hoggets sold in a very firm trade with a total of 11 pens selling at over £170 per head to a top of £174 and a further 18 pens of heavy hoggets selling from £160 - £169.50 each.
Good quality midweight hoggets sold from 610-686p/k for 23.7k at £162.50 from a Tandragee farmer, followed by 675p/k for 23.7k at £160 from a Tandragee producer.
Spring lambs sold from 700-773p/k for 22k at £170 from a Keady farmer, followed by 741p/k for 22k at £163 from a Portadown producer.
260 cull ewes sold in a steady demand with fleshed ewes sold from £140 - £198, plainer ewes from £80 - £120 each.
Doubles sold to a top of £320 with several more from £240 to £300.
Good quality singles sold to £310 with others at £265, £260 and £230.
Main demand from £170 - £225 each.
Heavy hoggets
Newtownhamilton producer 24k £162 675p/k: Kilmore producer 24.5k £165 674p/k: Dungannon producer 24.5k £163 665p/k: Lurgan producer 26k £171.50 660p/k: Jerrettspass producer 24k £158 658p/k: Poyntzpass producer 25.9k £170.50 658p/k: Newry producer 25.9k £168.50 651p/k: 25.3k £162 640p/k and Armagh producer 27k £172 637p/k.
Midweight hoggets
Tandragee producer 23.7k £162.50 686p/k: Tandragee producer 23.7 £160 675p/k: Lurgan producer 22.5k £146.50 651p/k: Poyntzpass producer 22.9k £145 633p/k: Armagh producer 21k £130 619p/k: Jerrettspass producer 21.7k £134 618p/k and Tandragee producer 22.3k £137 614p/k.
Spring lambs
Keady producer 22k £170 773p/k: Portadown producer 22k £163 741p/k: Belleeks producer 22.2k £162 730p/k: Richhill producer 24k £174 725p/k: Armagh producer 22k £158 718p/k: Richhill producer 21.8k £155 711p/k: Newry producer 22k £155 705p/k and Portadown producer 19.2k £129 672p/k.