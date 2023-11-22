Strong steers selling to £1400 for a 665kg Shorthorn at Lisnaskea Mart

A good of selection of stock on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 21st November included a special clearance of sucklers from a Florencecourt producer (retiring) resulting in a very keen demand for sorts.

This week strong steers sold to £1400 for a 665kg Shorthorn (£211).

Lighter weights sold to £1180 for a 420kg Charolais (£281) and selling to a high of £364 per 100kg for a 280kg Charolais to £1020.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £1300. Shorthorn bull to £1260.

Livestock Markets

Weanling heifers sold to £1150 for a 445kg Charolais with a 400kg Charolais to £1120 with smaller ones selling to £840 for a 245kg Charolais (£343).

Sample prices

Store and weanling steers and bulls

Omagh producer 665kg Shorthorn to £1400 (£211) 440kg Limousin to £1180, and 380kg Simmental to £960. Lisnaskea producer 420kg Charolais to £1180 and 425kg Charolais to £1130. Rosslea producer 385kg Charolais to £1150 (£299) 280kg Charolais to £1020 (£364) 235kg Charolais to £740 (£315) and 265kg Aberdeen Angus to £690. Derrylin producer 400kg Charolais to £1130 (£283) Dromore producer 315kg Charolais to £1080 (£343) and 320kg Charolais to £900. Belolanaleck producer 295kg Charolais to £1080 (£349) Newtownbutler producer 285kg Charolais to £845 (£296) 295kg Charolais to £740, 315kg Charolais to £730, 240kg Shb. to £535, and 275kg Hereford to £500. Derrylin producer 230kg Chars. to £800 x 2 (£348) Kinawley producer 300kg Limousin to £700. Knockaraven producer 285kg Limousin to £660 and 225kg Limousin to £535.

Store and weanling heifers

Derrylin producer 445kg Charolais to £1150 and 360kg Charolais to £1020. Lisnaskea producer 400kg Charolais to £1120 (£281); Fivemiletown producer 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £970 and 385kg Shorthorn to £755. Kinawley producer 400kg Charolais to £920, 350kg Limousin to £800, 365kg Limousin to £790, 340kg Limousin to £750, 280kg Limousin to £720 and 260kg Limousin to £600. Bellanaleck producer 340kg Limousin to £880. Rosslea producer 245kg Charolais to £840 (£343).

Suckler cows and calves and incalf cows and heifers

Derrylin producer Charolais cow with Hereford bull calf to £1300 and £1100 for Hereford cow with Hereford heifer calf. Florencecourt producer £1160 for Simmental cow with Shorthorn heifer calf and £1000 for Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf. Shorthhorn bull to £1260.

Springing cows and heifers sold £1180, 1100 x 2 £1080, £1060, £980 x 2 £860 and £820 x 2 Tempo producer £960 for Speckled Park cow with heifer calf.