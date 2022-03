Strong trade for cattle at Markethill

Trade in all rings was exceptionally strong with weanling trade in particular noticeably firmer on the week.

HEIFERS

200 heifers maintained a very firm trade with good quality forward heifers to £258 for 526k at £1355 from a Portadown farmer followed by £242 for 548k at £1325 from a Keady farmer. Angus heifers sold to £241 for 520k at £1255 from a Banbridge producer. Main demand for good quality heifers from £220 to £240 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight heifers steadily from £210 to £241 for 484k at £1165 for a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £234 for 446k at £1045 from a Keady producer.

Forward heifers: Portadown farmer 526k £1355 £258.00; Keady farmer 548k £1325 £242.00; Banbridge farmer AA 520k £1255 £241.00; Dungannon farmer 580k £1395 £241.00; Ballynahinch farmer 636k £1525 £240.00; Portadown farmer 570k £1365 £240.00; Ballynahinch farmer 586k £1385 £236.00; Keady farmer 528k £1245 £236.00; Tandragee farmer 592k £1395 £236.00; Keady farmer 582k £1365 £235.00.

Middleweight heifers: Poyntzpass farmer 484k £1165 £241.00; Keady farmer 446k £1045 £234.00; Benburb farmer 426k £995 £234.00; Poyntzpass farmer 478k £1105 £231.00; Dromore farmer 500k £1155 £231.00; Poyntzpass farmr 424k £965 £228.00; Dromore farmer 486k £1105 £227.00; Katesbridge farmer 432k £975 £226.00; Newry farmer 474k £1055 £223.00; Poyntzpass farmer 476k £1055 £222.00.

BULLOCKS

220 bullocks sold in an excellent demand with good quality feeding bullocks from £220 to £263 for 520k AA at £1365 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £256 for 650k at £1675 from a Warrenpoint producer. A Ballinderry producer received £254 for 558k AA at £1415. Beef bullocks sold to £254 for 680k at £1735 from a Warrenpoint farmer. The same owner received £242 for 690k at £1675. Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £210 to £259 for 476k at £1235 from a Katesbridge farmer followed by £254 for 498k at £1265 from a Cullyhanna producer. Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £177 to £195 for 608k at £1185 followed by £194 for 620k at £1205 both from a Tandragee farmer.

Forward bullocks: Cullyhanna farmer 520k £1365 £263.00; Warrenpoint farmer 654k £1675 £256.00; Ballinderry farmer 558k £1415 £254.00; Jerrettspass farmer 506k £1255 £248.00; Ballinderry farmer 570k £1395 £245.00; Cullyhanna farmer 522k £1275 £244.00; Markethill farmer 580k £1415 £244.00; Katesbridge farmer 516k £1255 £243.00.

Beef bullocks: Warrenpoint farmer 682k £1735 £254.00; Warrenpoint farmer 692k £1675 £242.00; Markethill farmer 704k £1595 £227.00; Markethill farmer 674k £1515 £225.00; Markethill farmer 656k £1445 £220.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Katesbridge farmer 476k £1235 £259.00; Cullyhanna farmer 498k £1265 £254.00; Katesbridge farmer 478k £1205 £252.00; Katesbridge farmer 402k £1005 £250.00; Newcastle farmer 484k £1205 £249.00; Cullyhanna farmer 498k £1235 £248.00; Armagh farmer 470k £1145 £244.00; Cullyhanna farmer 496k £1175 £237.00; Armagh farmer 444k £1045 £235.00.

Friesian bullocks: Tandragee farmer 608k £1185 £195.00; Tandragee farmer 620k £1205 £194.00; Poyntzpass farmer 528k £1025 £194.00; Tandragee farmer 504k £965 £192.00; Gilford farmer 512k £935 £183.00; Tandragee farmer 550k £975 £177.00.

WEANLINGS

240 weanlings sold in a firmer demand particularly for the poorer quality lots. Good quality light males sold to £316 for 326k at £1030 for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £313 for 326k at £1020 from a Lisburn producer. All good quality light males sold from £240 to £311 per 100 kilos. Stronger males sold to £254 for 420k at £1020 followed by £248 for 480k at £1190 both from a Portadown producer. Top price for strong males £1240 for 540k at £229 from a Carryduff producer followed by £1200 for 506k at £237 for a Banbridge producer. Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £230 to £273 per 100 kilos with a top of £306 for 330k at £1010 for a Cullyhanna producer.

Strong male weanlings: Portadown farmer 402k £1020 £254.00; Portadown farmer 480k £1190 £248.00; Portadown farmer 402k £960 £239.00; Portadown farmer 438k £1040 £237.00; Banbridge farmer 506k £1200 £237.00; Lisburn farmer 450k £1040 £231.00; Crossmaglen farmer 518k £1195 £231.00; Carryduff farmer 542k £1240 £229.00.

Light male weanlings: Newtownhamilton farmer 326k £1030 £316.00; Lisburn farmer 326k £1020 £313.00; Lisburn farmer 270k £840 £311.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 340k £1050 £309.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 332k £960 £289.00; Markethill farmer 304k £850 £280.00; Lisburn farmer 314k £870 £277.00; Markethill farmer 276k £770 £279.00.

Heifer weanlings: Cullyhanna farmer 330k £1010 £306.00; Portadown farmer 348k £950 £273.00; Richhill farmer 330k £900 £273.00; Portadown farmer 314k £850 £271.00; Richhill farmer 316k £850 £269.00; Cullyhanna farmer 246k £680 £276.00; Portadown farmer 300k £740 £247.00; Cullyhanna farmer 452k £1100 £243.00.