HEIFERS

250 heifers sold in an excellent demand with beef heifers selling to £310 for 640k at £1980 from a Keady producer followed by £298 for 660k at £1970 from a Keady producer. Main demand for beef from £250 to £294 per 100 kilos. Forward feeding heifers sold to £305 for 538k at £1640 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. The same owner received £302 for 556k at £1680. All good quality forward heifers sold from £299 per 100 kilos. Good quality grazing heifers sold steadily from £250 to £323 for 490k at £1590 for an Armagh farmer. A Keady producer received £312 for 426k at £1330 and a Keady producer received £311 for 450k AA at £1400.

Beef heifers

Keady farmer 640k £1980 £310.00; Keady farmer 662k £1970 £298.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 642k £1890 £294.00; Keady farmer 662k £1930 £292.00; Loughgall farmer 700k £1990 £284.00; Loughgall farmer 652k £1820 £279.00; Dungannon farmer 700k £1940 £277.00.

Forward heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 538k £1640 £305.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 556k £1680 £302.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 540k £1630 £302.00; Banbridge farmer 536k £1600 £299.00; Cullyhanna farmer 510k £1520 £298.00; Armagh farmer 568k £1690 £298.00; Armagh farmer 510k £1500 £294.00; Portadown farmer 536k £1570 £293.00; Portadown farmer 562k £1640 £292.00.

Middleweight heifers

Armagh farmer 492k £1590 £323.00; Keady farmer 426k £1330 £312.00; Keady farmer 450k £1400 £311.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 454k £1400 £308.00; Keady farmer 456k £1400 £307.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 440k £1350 £307.00; Tandragee farmer 476k £1440 £303.00; Dungannon farmer 362k £1100 £304.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 462k £1390 £301.00; Newry farmer 472k £1420 £301.00.

BULLOCKS

110 bullocks sold in a steady demand. Forward feeding bullocks sold readily from £250 to £288 for 580k at £1670 from a Benburb producer. A Crossmaglen farmer received £285 for 508k at £1450 and a Benburb producer received £285 for 590k at £1650. Main demand for forward bullocks from £250 to £284. Beef bullocks to £286 for 730k at £2100 for a Banbridge farmer and for 718k at £2050 from a Portadown producer. All good quality bullocks from £250 to £277. Friesian bullocks sold from £200 to £224 for 690k at £1560 from a Loughbrickland farmer. The same owner received £223 for 650k at £1470. Grazing bullocks sold from £250 to £306 for 390k at £1200 from a Belleek farmer. The same owner received £303 for 410k at £1260.

Beef bullocks

Banbridge farmer 734k £2100 £286.00; Portadown farmer 718k £2050 £286.00; Portadown farmer 722k £2000 £277.00; Mayobridge farmer 700k £1920 £274.00; Kilkeel farmer 782k £2070 £265.00; Banbridge farmer 704k £1850 £263.00.

Forward bullocks

Benburb farmer 580k £1670 £288.00; Crossmaglen farmer 508k £1450 £285.00; Benburb farmer 580k £1650 £285.00; Benburb farmer 518k £1470 £284.00; Crossmaglen farmer 556k £1560 £281.00; Rathfriland farmer 528k £1480 £280.00; Richhill farmer 598k £1660 £278.00; Richhill farmer 576k £1590 £276.00.

Friesian bullocks

Loughbrickland farmer 696k £1560 £224.00; Loughbrickland farmer 658k £1470 £223.00; Loughbrickland farmer 688k £1480 £215.00; Newry farmer 514k £1050 £204.00; Glenanne farmer 514k £1040 £202.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Belleek farmer 392k £1200 £306.00; Belleek farmer 416k £1260 £303.00; Belleek farmer 384k £1120 £292.00; Belleek farmer 430k £1250 £291.00; Belleek farmer 408k £1180 £289.00; Tandragee farmer 480k £1360 £283.00; Markethill farmer 422k £1190 £282.00; Crossmaglen farmer 422k £1190 £282.00; Keady farmer 432k £1210 £280.00.

WEANLINGS

230 weanlings sold in a steady demand. Light males from £300 to £366 for 262k at £960 from a Crossmaglen farmer. The same owner received £336 for 256k at £860. A Hillsborough farmer received £330 for 318k at £1050. Stronger males to £298 for 426k at £1270 from a Silverbridge farmer followed by £290 for 428k at £1240 from a Hillsborough producer. Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £260 to £332 for 232k at £770 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £328 for 256k at £840 from a Hillsborough producer. A Clough farmer received £323 for 344k at £1110.

Strong male weanlings

Silverbridge farmer 426k £1270 £298.00; Hillsborough farmer 428k £1240 £290.00; Hillsborough farmer 432k £1240 £287.00; Glenanne farmer 434k £1240 £286.00; Hillsborough farmer 446k £1270 £285.00; Silverbridge farmer 454k £1220 £269.00; Keady farmer 446k £1160 £260.00.

Light male weanlings

Crossmaglen farmer 262k £960 £366.00; Crossmaglen farmer 256k £860 £336.00; Hillsborough farmer 250k £830 £332.00; Hillsborough farmer 318k £1050 £330.00; Newry farmer 340k £1120 £330.00; Keady farmer 332k £1090 £328.00; Hillsborough farmer 320k £1030 £322.00; Dromara farmer 342k £1090 £319.00; Dromara farmer 296k 3960 £324.00.

Heifer weanlings