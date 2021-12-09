Strong trade for lambs at Lisahally, prices to £135
Another large entry of lambs on Tuesday with a very strong trade selling to £135.
Fat lambs
S Porter £135/40kg, Andrew Olphert £134/26kg, Robert Black £134/30kg, W McMurray £132.50/28kg, Michael McCullagh £132/kg, George McKinney £130/28kg, Brian Johnston £129.50/25kg, Winston Young £129/26kg, John Connolly £128/26kg, John and Ryan Young £128/25kg,£128/25kg, Mathew Millar £128/24kg, J Moore £128/25kg, Andrew Olphert £128/25kg, John Logue £127/27kg, Ruth Hyland £126/24kg, Robert Black £126/24kg, John McWilliams £126/20kg, David Hawthorn £125.50/24kg, I Donald £125/25kg, John and Ryan Young £125/24kg, Sean McCloskey £124.50/24kg, Samuel Thompson £124/23kg, Aidan McLaughlin £123.50/25kg, £123.50/25kg, Seanus Farrell £123/23kg, Stuart Parkhill £122.50/23kg, Stephen Haslett £120/23kg, Alan Guy £119/23kg, Norman Thompson £119/22kg, R Hancock £118.50/23kg, J and R Ryan £117/23kg, P O’Doherty £117/21kg and Hugh McGuinness £116.50/21kg
Fat ewes
W Patterson £136, Michael McCullagh £107, S Moore £107, £105.50, A Lynch £105, £103.50, L McMullan £101, £98 and Robert Black £93.