Strong turnout at sixth Dorset sale at Beattie’s

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, kindly sponsored by Top Flock, attracted a particularly strong entry of sheep.

With over 100 lots brought forward, there was an impressive selection of both males and females for purchasers to capitalise on.

Once again, show classes were well supported with a large turnout of quality sheep, giving judge Ellen McClure, Mountdale Flock plenty to decipher between.

Overall champion pictured with Ben lamb, sponsor Mark Crawford, Topflock and judge Ellen McClure

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coming out on top was winner of the ram class, lot 20 from Ben Lamb, Richhill with his Ballytaggart Deluxe son Richhill Elite.

This lamb exhibited power from front to back with character and correctness, making him a worthy winner.

He later went on to fetch 1000gns, joining William McCracken in Loughgall.

Reserve champion and best opposite sex to champion was awarded to winner of the ewe lamb class, lot 78 Richhill E1617 from Ben Lamb, making it a double success.

Reserve and opposite sex to champion pictured with Peter lamb, sponsor Mark Crawford, Topflock and judge Ellen McClure

This Richhill Bashful daughter out of a homebred ewe showed fantastic presence, power, and style, deservingly receiving the top price of the day of 1400gns selling to James and Craig Robson, Doagh.

Show results

Ram lamb: First, B Lamb, second, R Moore, third, S and S Lyons, fourth, B Lamb, fifth, R Moore, sixth, R and M Hall

Ewe lamb: First, B Lamb, second, B Lamb, third, R and M Hall, fourth, S and S Lyons, fifth, B and J Moorhead, sixth, M Hamilton

Shearling ewe: First, B and J Moorhead, second, B and J Moorhead, third, W and C Moran, fourth, G and S Miller

Senior ewe: First, L Moore

Champion - B Lamb/ram lamb

Reserve champion - B Lamb/ewe lamb

Demand remained strong across the board with the next highest price being 960gns for the second prize ewe lamb, lot 83, again from Ben Lamb.

Sired by Donard Bullet out of a Bencran ewe, this striking ewe lamb found its new home with William McCracken, Loughall.

Not far behind was lot 103 from Brian and Judith Moorhead for their shearling ewe Briglands D134 who stood first place in the shearling ewe class.

This eye-catching ewe sold scanned in Iamb for 850gns to Ellen McClure, Dundrod.

Hot on her heels and both from the same home was shearling ewe lot 105 and ewe lamb lot 68, both smart Greenhill Calypso daughters. Lot 105, Briglands D167 fetched 650gns selling to Matthew Kehoe whilst lot 68 achieved 600gns, finding her new home across the water with Alec Steff, Manchester.

An excellent turnout of sheep resulted in a high clearance with strong averages and other leading prices of the day were as follows: B Lamb 580gns to W McCracken, C McKeown 540gns to A and G Sloane, B and J Moorhead 520gns to A and G Sloane, B Lamb 500gns to W McCracken, B Lamb 500gns to L Crowther, B and J Moorhead 480gns to M Kehoe, S Lyons 420gns to W McCracken and M Hall 420gns to R McCaughern.

The Dorset breed continues to grow in strength, reflected by the success of club sales that are attracting buyers from far and wide, keen to avail of the tremendous opportunity that is Northern Irish Dorset genetics.

The club wishes to express its thanks to continued sponsor Top Flock and representative Mark Crawford, as well as Beattie’s Livestock Centre for their efficient running of the sale.